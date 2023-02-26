GRASONVILLE — Earlier this month, members of Stevensville Aglow International hosted a seminar in the Lighthouse Room at Fisherman’s Inn Restaurant about human trafficking and the growing problem on the Eastern Shore.
“This is no longer a crisis that’s happening on the other side of the bridge anymore,” said Stevensville Aglow President Janice Jiles.
Aglow International is a global ministry presenting Biblical principles as solutions to challenging issues of the times. The focus of the regional Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry is awareness and prevention. Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann, State Delegate Steve Arentz, county health officer Dr. Joseph Ciatola, his assistant Zach Yerkie, and several local pastors from area churches attended, as well as concerned citizens.
The presentation first made clear what human trafficking is — people buying and selling other people for profit.
According to the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, “Human trafficking is often referred to as modern day slavery. In its most basic form human trafficking is fraudulently, forcibly, or coercively using another for purposes of exploitation. There are two main types of human trafficking: sex trafficking and labor trafficking.”
The U.S. Justice Department defines it as using force, fraud, or coercion to obtain labor or engage in commercial sex acts. Human trafficking also encompasses the use of minors in commercial sex acts regardless of whether force, fraud or coercion was used. Often, traffickers make false promises of employment or pose as benefactors to lure their victims and force them into human trafficking.
It is the second highest-grossing criminal enterprise in the world, with $9.5 billion dollars generated in the U.S. each year alone. The victims are children, adolescents and adults, males and females, from all socio-economic groups. Trafficking occurs in nearly 200 countries around the world, and the common age of a child who enters sex trafficking is 13.
According to data presented by Aglow, it has been known that children as young as 7, have been groomed for this type exploitation by being shown phonographic films at that age.
Traffickers take advantage of people who are vulnerable. The National Human Trafficking Hotline says people may be vulnerable if they: have an unstable living situation: have previously experienced other forms of violence such as sexual abuse or domestic violence; have run away or are involved in the juvenile services or child welfare system; are undocumented immigrants; are facing poverty or economic need; have a caregiver or family member who has a substance use issue; or are addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Maryland’s central location on the East Coast makes it both a pass-through state and a destination for human traffickers, according to the Justice Dept. The Interstate 95 corridor’s numerous hotels, rest stops, truck stops and bus stations are prime locations for traffickers to exploit their victims. U.S. 50/301 also qualifies as a heavily traveled highway.
Abundant rich farming areas needing workers, as well as areas where there is lack of public awareness and education about human trafficking are easier targets.
The close proximity between areas of affluence and poverty, a substantial immigrant population, and other factors create favorable conditions for human traffickers (and their customers) to exploit the vulnerable.
Edwin Thomas of Pasadena was one of several speakers at the seminar who presented statistics on the stark realities of trafficking.
Thomas said, “Wherever pornography is promoted, human trafficking follows. We live in a high concentration area for population on the East Coast. If you see something that leads you to believe human trafficking is taking place, don’t get involved personally — that’s extremely dangerous! Instead, call the local law-enforcement officials to report what you’ve seen immediately.”
Thomas was followed by Harriet House founder and Executive Director Julie Crain, who spoke about services available to human trafficking victims. She explained the details of what services are provided to women who are 18 or older.
She said, “We want these women to feel safe. To receive our services, they must turn over their phones, so they can’t be traced or tracked down by the people who were victimizing them. Sobriety is a must while they are receiving services. They must show us they are committed to receiving help.”
Victims participating in the Harriet House program receive comprehensive care — physical, emotional, educational and spiritual. The 18-month program focuses on safety, stabilization, healing and new life.
From the Governor’s Office, Victim Services Director Heather Amador also spoke, listing services that have been established in 20 of 24 political jurisdictions across Maryland, including newly awarded programs on the Eastern Shore, which include For All Seasons in Talbot County — serving Kent Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot — and the Life Crisis Center in Wicomico County – serving Wicomico, Worchester and Somerset. Amador talked extensive services that encompass both adult and youth victims.
Arentz addressed the group briefly, stating, “People have never known about this enough. Even in the state legislature. More people need to know about what you all are doing here. What you’re doing is really important.”
Arentz added he was open to being contacted with ideas on ways to address the issue.
Jiles said, “I think we need to make in-roads on this topic ... in the schools to give the students information to protect themselves.”
Arentz responded, saying, “When you start talking about getting into the schools, it gets complicated if you’re suggesting teaching very young children anything about gender, sex and related topics. Parents are not open to all of that, nor should they be, as you are treading on parents rights as to what they want their young children to know at a certain age. We must respect that.”
Of note, many hotel chains have started training employees to be aware that hotels are often used as sites to aid in human trafficking. Marriott International President CEO Anthony Capuano was recognized for the business’ intense training program for associates as human trafficking is “one of the biggest issues” in the hotel industry.
Organizers said they hope the seminar was successful in bringing awareness to the issue of human trafficking and how each of member of the community can play a role in helping prevent its further spread. An anti-human trafficking prayer guide is available online at www.aglow.org. Crain can be contacted via email at julie@harriettshouse.org.
Suspicious activity can be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You can also text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.