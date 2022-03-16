Agricultural scrap tire drop-off for Mid-Shore farmers

RIDGELY — The Maryland Department of the Environment, in conjunction with the Maryland Farm Bureau and Maryland Environmental Service, will hold agricultural scrap tire collection events in March and April for farmers in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties — Farm Bureau members and non-members alike.
Tires from out-of-state farms owned by Maryland farmers will not be accepted.
This event is restricted to farms only. A citizen tire amnesty day will be announced for later in spring/summer.
The participating counties reserve the right to end the scrap tire collection events early when the budgeted amount of scrap tires are collected.
The drop-off locale is the Mid-Shore II Regional Landfill, 12236 River Road in Ridgely.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, March 21-25, and Monday to Friday, March 28-April 1.
For more information, call the landfill at 410-634-9304 or visit the MDE website at www. maryland.gov.
According to the MDE’s website, its scrap tire program is dedicated to ensuring the cleanup of illegal scrap tire stockpiles and to managing the collection, transportation, recycling and processing of the scrap tires generated in Maryland.
A scrap tire is a tire that can no longer be used for its original purpose.
Scrap tires, because of their size, shape and associated environmental hazards, present both difficult and costly disposal and recycling challenges for the entities responsible for overseeing their management.
Consider that the average American family owns two vehicles with four tires each needing to be replaced every two years.
In Maryland, that adds up to almost 5.9 million new scrap tires each year requiring proper disposal.
Since the inception of the Scrap Tire Recycling Act in 1991, the MDE has successfully recovered more than 10 million scrap tires from illegal stockpiles, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.