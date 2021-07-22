EASTON — Managers at Easton Airport are reassuring local residents after two aircraft accidents in town since late June
“The United States operates the busiest and safest airspace system in the world,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “I have been in the aviation industry since 1993, and, over the course of my career, between the technological advances and modernization of the system, it’s become even safer to fly.”
The most recent accident in Talbot County occurred on July 16 when a small twin-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in a cornfield near Enniskillen Road, just south of the Tred Avon River. The flight originated from Lee airport in Annapolis and the plane was operated by the Navy Annapolis Flight Center.
That accident comes after a June 24 crash of a Naval Academy training flight out of Easton Airport.
That flight was operated by a Naval Academy midshipman as part of a training program. The plane crashed in a field near the Easton Airport.
The pilot in the June 24 crash suffered injuries while the two people involved in the July crash were not injured.
Easton Airport officials said there are approximately 1,200 general aviation accidents nationwide each year, according to federal data.
The rate is lower than for cars.
Airport officials also point out the two recent accidents involved different flight schools and originated from different airports.
Initial reports suggests that the aircraft suffered engine failure in both cases. Investigations are still being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to determine the specific causes of each accident, airport officials said in a statement.
“You can never mitigate all of the risk out of the operation, but I want to ensure the community that safety is the highest priority for all operations at Easton Airport,” Risher said.
