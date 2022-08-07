CHESTERTOWN — Following a count of provisional ballots and two canvasses of mail-in ballots, the slate of candidates for Kent County offices in the November general election has been finalized.
Longtime incumbent Ron Fithian moved up to second among five Republican candidates for Kent County commissioner, while the race in the non-partisan school board contest tightened after the final canvas July 29.
Those were the only contested races locally in the July 19 primary.
Incumbents Kristi Osborn (register of wills) and Bryan DiGregory (state’s attorney), both Democrats, will face no opposition in November.
Likewise, Republican Dennis Hickman is unchallenged in the sheriff’s race.
Hickman will succeed seven-term incumbent John Price, who is running for a county commissioner’s seat.
Incumbent Sherise Kennard (Democrat) and Amy Nickerson (Republican) will face off in November for Clerk of the Circuit Court. They were unopposed in their respective primary.
There are four candidates for the three orphans’ court seats: Republicans Elizabeth Carroll and Susan Pritchett and Democrats Elroy G. Boyer Jr. and Allan Schauber. Boyer, Carroll and Pritchett are incumbents.
In the commissioner’s race, Price captured 26.80% of the vote (1,394) as the front-runner. Fithian (20.34%), who has 24 years experience as a commissioner, overtook Albert Nickerson (20.30%) after the second canvass, 1058-1,056.
Incumbents Bob Jacob (16.69%, 868) and Tom Mason (15.88%, 826) will not move on.
For the Democrats, Tom Herz (1,600, 34.68%) maintained his lead over Tom Timberman (1,512, 32.78%) and Ted Gallo (1,501, 32.54%).
All three automatically advance to the November election.
Eight candidates squared off in the school board primary, with three seats to be filled. Six advance.
Incumbents Trish McGee and Nivek Johnson will be joined by Frank Rhodes, Aretha Dorsey, William “Willy” Gale and Tracy Cameransi in the general election.
McGee, editor of the Kent County News, topped the field with 2,752 votes, or 24.80%.
Rhodes was next with 1,653 (14.90%), followed by Johnson (1,484, 13.37%).
Also moving on are Dorsey (1,355, 12.21%), Gale (1,192, 10.74%) and Cameransi (1,058, 9.53%).
Completing the primary field were Piers Heriz-Smith (1,016, 9.16%) and Charles Welsh (587, 5.29%).
Maryland State Board of Elections said it anticipates final certification of the election the week of Aug. 8.
Due to court challenges to the General Assembly’s approved legislative redistricting map, the state’s primary was pushed back three weeks — from June 28 to July 19.
