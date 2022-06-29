FEDERALSBURG — Community leaders and citizens gathered Thursday, June 16, in Federalsburg for the annual mayor’s prayer breakfast.
Mayor Kim Abner made remarks about divine influence on her run for mayor, Talbot Sheriff DFC John Coleman delivered rousing a cappella renditions of the national anthem and two hymns, and guest speaker Mike McDermott talked about his experiences as the town’s police chief.
The morning event at Union United Methodist Church was attended by numerous current and aspiring office-holders, drawing a humorous remark from Abner: “You can tell it’s an election year.”
Abner shared the story of when she was considering running for office in 2019. She was on a walk on one of the town’s paths when she looked down and saw a rock with a Bible verses painted on it. She looked up the verse, Mark 10:27, and found it read: “With man this is impossible, but not with God, all things are possible with God.”
“I don’t know how the rock ended up in my path,” Abner said. “My attitudes and thoughts changed, I thought, ‘Maybe it is possible.’”
McDermott talked about the Federalsburg Police Department.
“My situation here is short of unbelievable,” the chief said of the progress in public safety the town has recently experienced. “I don’t take credit for these things because I see that is God‘s hand is moving in the town.”
McDermott said Federalsburg previously averaged around 30 part one crimes each year, and was nowhere near the top of the list of safe communities in the state.
Now, the town ranks as the number five safest town in the state. McDermott was explicit about what he saw as the reason. “These are impossible numbers without God moving,” he said.
McDermott called the winning strategy to be a “holistic approach,” involving citizens, the mayor and council, the department’s officers, the local legal system including the state’s attorney and judges, and what the chief calls the “ministerial team.”
The ministerial team is a group of local pastors and spiritual leaders, and is the “first line of defense,” according to the chief.
“The greatest thing we have going for this community as what you see here this morning: the gathering together of people (for prayer),” McDermott said.
“When everybody is working together, communities like this change,” he said.
(0) comments
