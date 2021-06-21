CENTREVILLE — Every year since 2009, the Queen Anne’s County High School Alumni Association has awarded scholarships to deserving students. This year, three students received $1,000 scholarships. Two of the recipients will graduate from Queen Anne’s County High School, Hannah Hagan and Taylor Walls.
Hannah Hagan will be attending Salisbury University. She plans to strive for a doctorate as a biomedical lab scientist and hopes to pursue a career in developing better medications and finding cures to some of our most challenging diseases. She is the daughter of Gary Hagan Jr. (Class of 1985) and Michelle Van Der Wende Hagan (Class of 1986).
Taylor Walls will also attend Salisbury University to pursue a degree in elementary education. Taylor hopes to teach fourth grade and eventually move into an administrative position. Her parents are Dennis Walls (Class of 1976) and Lisa Clark Walls (Class of 1979).
Helen Boone will graduate from The Gunston School. She will enter the Honors Program as a climate scholar at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She plans to pursue advanced degrees and plans a career in biological research or medicine. She is the daughter of Scott Boone (Class of 1990).
The QACHS Alumni Association awards three $1,000 scholarships yearly to students who are direct descendants of the Alumni Association members. To be eligible for the scholarships, the applicant must be a graduate of QACHS or a direct descendant of a QACHS graduate who is a current member of the QACHS Alumni Association. The applicant must be accepted into an accredited program or certificate program at a U.S. college or university.
Applications may be downloaded from the QACHS Alumni Association webpage at https://www.qacps.org/domain/ or from the Queen Anne’s County High School Alumni Facebook page.
In addition to the scholarship awards, the Association provides gifts and needed services to QACHS such as the trophy case in the lobby as well as providing help with funding the Spirit Stone.
In 2019, five departments grants of up to $1,000 each were awarded to academic departments. As with so many groups and events this past year, our organization has been impacted by COVID. In addition to relying on yearly dues, for the past six years a multi-class reunion has been held at one of the waterfront restaurants on Kent Island. Members may also enroll during the annual 4-H Fair. Neither of these events took place last year.
To keep the services and good works going, the Association is relying on increased membership. Yearly dues are $10 for graduates of QACHS and $15 for married graduates. Membership applications are available at the same sites as the scholarship applications. Congratulations to this year’s deserving scholarship recipients. To continue this good work, consider joining or renewing memberships as proud alumni of Queen Anne’s County High School.
For more information about the QACHS Alumni Association, the email address is qachsalumniassoc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.