STEVENSVILLE — Alyssa Wingard, a 2023 Kent Island High School graduate, earned the coveted Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout rank as a member of the all-girls Troop 496, in Stevensville.
Her Eagle Court of Honor was held at the American Legion Post 278 in Stevensville during the past school year. “The best thing I learned from Scouting”, she said, “that will help me going forward is, ‘Be Prepared’ — the Scout motto, and be confident!”
She is a high achiever. In addition to the recent Eagle Scout awards, she graduated with many honors from Kent Island High School and was the Class of 2023 class president. Wingard is the daughter of Aaron and Ashley Wingard of Grasonville.
To earn an Eagle Scout rank, which for a number of years, has been open to boys and girls, the requirements are the same for each Scout, regardless of gender. A Scout must progress through the lower ranks Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life, before being eligible to take on the challenge of meeting Eagle requirements.
Each rank has requirements of leadership within the troop to fulfill, as well as skill events to master. The higher ranks have merit badges that must be earned, which count toward earning the Eagle.
A Scout must earn a at least 21 merit badges to earn their Eagle rank; more than half of those are designated as “Eagle required” badges. Wingard far surpassed the required 21, earning a total of 43 before her court of honor.
The merit badge Wingard enjoyed most was oceanography. “I did it during summer camp,” she said, “We did something different everyday, and there were only four of us in the class, and we all became good friends.”
The most difficult merit badge for her was a toss up between climbing and welding, “welding because I had never done anything like that before and it made me nervous,” she said, “and climbing because it required a lot of upper body strength which I did not have, and it was a little scary because there was only one rope keeping me from falling.”
Wingard said her most memorable Scouting experience was going to a provisional summer camp without any of their adult leaders.
To earn the rank of Eagle, the Scout must complete an approved Eagle service project that will benefit the community. For Wingard’s project, she built a decorative fence in front the Kent Island American Legion.
During the court of honor, she presented “mentor pins” to Tom and Janine Conway, the adult founding members of BSA Venture Scouting Unit 278, sponsored by Post 278 at the American Legion. A mentor pin goes to the people who the Scout has judged helped them the most in earning their Eagle rank.
Wingard’s court of honor master of ceremonies was Troop Scoutmaster Will Koch, an Eagle Scout himself, who was recently recognized as the Choptank Scouting District “Scoutmaster of the Year.”
Outside of Scouting, Wingard was a member of the girls volleyball and basketball teams and manager of the indoor track team. She was a member in the National Honor Society, Science National HS, Mu Alpha Theta (Math NHS), Technical NHS, Rho Kappa (Social Studies) NHS, and English NHS, a member of the Women in Engineering Club, and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions).
This fall she will be attending Virginia Tech University majoring in aerospace engineering.
