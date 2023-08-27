Amanda Kidd, founder and owner of Beat the Rush Delivery and Four Eleven Kitchen, stands in front of the Packing House in Cambridge, where Four Eleven Kitchen is located, on Aug. 23. Growing up in D.C., food gave Kidd glimpses into may different cultures.
Amanda Kidd: “I’m about breaking barriers, tearing down anything that is preventing one from reaching their fullest potential.”
CAMBRIDGE — For Amanda Kidd, founder and owner of Beat the Rush Delivery and Four Eleven Kitchen in Cambridge, food is a thing that connects people.
Getting people to sit around the dinner table and share their thoughts over food is what she lives for.
That act of coming together, Kidd said, is what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted.
“He wanted those lines to be blurred,” she said. “He wanted them to be done away with. For us to just be able to come together.”
Growing up in D.C., food gave Kidd glimpses into may different cultures.
“Our surrounding neighbors were of different backgrounds,” she said. “Our community was so diverse.”
From goat to oxtail to frog legs, Kidd was introduced to many different foods early in life.
“Curry everything,” she joked.
The diversity of her community contributed to an upbringing that didn’t center on race.
“I didn’t even learn about racism until I was an adult,” she said. “You kind of knew that there were differences in culture, differences in family dynamics. People look different from each other. But my family didn’t even focus on that. We had friends of all diversities growing up in the city.”
Kidd has fond memories of going to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. with her class for MLK Day celebrations.
“I was in such awe that it happened in my city,” she said of King’s speech. “That kind of stuck out to me. The fact that I could trace history from my hometown.”
But for Kidd, a lot of conversations about race didn’t happen until she was an adult.
“Now, I know that they protected us in a way that they didn’t vocalize,” she said about her parents. “So when I look back on different things, I was like, ‘Oh that was them protecting us from that dynamic.’ But it was never spoken.”
One of Kidd’s first memories of “really” experiencing racism was when she was in college. Her boyfriend at the time (now husband) was picking her up from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, to take her home to Stafford, Virginia, for one of the school’s breaks.
They were driving late at night, when no one else was on the road, and a police officer pulled them over.
“That experience was challenging, but it wasn’t traumatic,” she said. “My husband was more knowledgeable. And so he helped me develop language to things that I never — you know, I’d seen things like that happen, but I didn’t have the language to be like, ‘That’s what this is.’”
While Kidd thinks that progress has been made since King’s 1963 speech, she said that change is still needed.
King’s dream has been acknowledged, she said, but not personified.
If he were still with us today, Kidd said she thinks he would still be working to teach people how to love.
“A lot of people choose to love through lip service, but he was more of an action taker,” she said. “And that’s what I think he would be fighting for: For people to stop talking so much and to really put their money where their mouth is.”
