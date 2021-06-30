DENTON — After devoting her life to teaching ballroom dancing, Amanda Showell felt an inner calling. Not only did she want to tackle writing a book, but she wanted it to be a Christian book. Having weathered a few personal storms herself, she named it, “Be You Bravely: How to Overcome Life’s Struggles by Walking in Faith.”
The power of storytelling drew her to reveal her own faith journey. Her message is one of adversity and getting through tough times, tests and triumphs.
Showell held a book signing Saturday, June 26, at the What’s New Shop in Denton.
A former professional ballroom dance competitor and longtime teacher, her dancing life has taken her from Chestertown to Berlin to Delaware. She has spent the last 20 years doing that. She has six instructors working for her business, which is called Dancing on the Shore. She now lives in Greensboro.
Showell is also passionate about helping unwanted pets find their homes and is a former director of the Caroline County Humane Society in Ridgely.
“My book is a Christian inspirational, non-fiction book. It is based on my life and how my relationship with the Lord changed everything. Growing the relationship with Christ can really change your life. Especially for people overcoming battles and struggles in their lives,” Showell said.
Her book is 138 pages. The chapters have titles like, “Why me, why now?” and “Would you get in the boat?” This last one is based on the biblical story about the apostles being in the boat with Jesus when a big storm comes.
“That is one of my favorites because people can relate to that and look at the storm in their life. When you come out on the other side, and so often the beauty that comes out on the the other side of it. You know He really does work everything out for the good,” she said.
She wrote two chapters on forgiveness.
It took two and half years to write the book. She said she started and stopped a bunch of times.
“When COVID happened, I really buckled down. I wrote about seven chapters. I happened to see a publisher advertised on TV and I thought ‘Oh this is a long shot. I will just reach out to them.’ Two weeks later they told me they wanted to publish my book. So I spent from August to December finishing it,” she said.
Right when she was about to finish the book, Showell got thrown off a horse and broke her pelvis in two places. This is not great for a professional dance instructor. She was out of work for four and half weeks. Being a Type A person, she used the time to finish her book.
The publisher printed 200 copies. There is a box with 50 more on the way. What would happen if her first edition blew up and got really popular? She smiled at the possibility, but said even if it sold well on the Eastern Shore that would be a blessing.
Another amazing aspect to her story is that she didn’t thrive in school with grammar and spelling. She doesn’t have a college degree. And yet she believed in herself.
“He is the one that really gave me what to write. I am the vessel. There were times when I was writing and it just came out. It talks about the loss of my father at 17, and it talks about an abusive relationship I lived through. Everybody has suffered. Everybody has been through loss. We are not promised an easy time here on Earth, but we are promised that we will have someone to walk with us,” she said.
“No matter what you have done or how far you have strayed Jesus is always there waiting on us to open our heart to him because only through Him are we forgiven, only through Him are we found,” she said.
A symbol that helps tell her story is the feather. It is on the cover of her book.
“One of my favorite verses of the Bible is Psalm 941, which is ‘He will cover you with feathers. He will shelter you with his wings.’ My leg is tattooed with ‘Be You Bravely’ with feathers on it. Feathers have always been a special part of my life since my father died. Feathers would always appear in the strangest places and usually during difficult times — and sometimes during wonderful times in my life. I have always carried that close to my heart,” Showell said.
The paperback book costs $11.99.
“Be You Bravely” is available locally at the What’s New Shop in Denton, Ridgely Pharmacy and Gifts and Greensboro Pharmacy. It’s also available at Pizazzzz! is St. Michaels and Sundial Books in Chincoteague, Va. It can be purchased online from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.