EASTON — Renovation for the home of Blake-Blackston American Legion Post 77 is now underway after an official breaking ground ceremony was attended by Mayor Robert Willey on May 28, just ahead of Memorial Day.
Post 77 members gathered with Willey outside the building at 102 Glenwood Avenue and held up shovels to celebrate the start of construction for a renovation project totaling $850,000.
The American Legion hall is a gathering place for local veterans. But it was built around 1900 and has been renovated only one or two times since, with the last major project completed in the ‘80s. The idea for another round of renovation began around 2018.
The first phase of renovation will see a complete overhaul of a kitchen and bathroom area, as well as an assembly hall, with construction costs estimated to equal $554,000 for the initial round. The first phase will be completed this fall.
With the help of the town of Easton, Post 77 secured a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and a $150,000 bond build grant, as well as donations.
“This will be a showcase that will really serve veterans and their families and the community at large,” said Walter Black, the fundraising committee chairman for Post 77. “We think that we are on the way to doing that.”
Willey said that he was excited to see the project completed.
“This area of town is starting to explode,” he said. “We look forward to seeing this place built and ready to go.”
Commander George Jenkins said the project is “still in the beginning stages” but is confident it will be completed in September.
“We will be open in a few months,” he said, “to bring this area back to life.”
Donations came from members in the community, including Richard Marks, a local business owner and founder of the charity organization Dock Street Foundation.
“It’s just wonderful to see the groundbreaking,” Marks said. “Just really, really wonderful to see this part of town” renovated and improved.
