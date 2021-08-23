Post 87’s officers from left: Commander James Keene Jr., First Vice Commander Norman Warner, Second Vice Commander/Assistant Finance Roger Pinder, Finance/Adjutant Sharon Egerson, Judge Advocate George Ames and Chaplain Austin Roberts. Not present: Service Officer Carton Bryan, Historian Warren Muhammad and Sgt. at Arms Milton Cornish.
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 87 new officers from left: First Vice Commander Efrem Murray Sr., Historian/Adjudant Larry S. Britt Sr. and Finance Officer John Egerson. Not present: Commander Carlton Bryan, Second Vice Commander Emanuel R. Thomas and Past Commander James Stanley.
Post 87’s officers from left: Commander James Keene Jr., First Vice Commander Norman Warner, Second Vice Commander/Assistant Finance Roger Pinder, Finance/Adjutant Sharon Egerson, Judge Advocate George Ames and Chaplain Austin Roberts. Not present: Service Officer Carton Bryan, Historian Warren Muhammad and Sgt. at Arms Milton Cornish.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Post 87 members chat as they wait for the ceremony to begin.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Sons of the American Legion officers take their oath
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 87 new officers from left: First Vice Commander Efrem Murray Sr., Historian/Adjudant Larry S. Britt Sr. and Finance Officer John Egerson. Not present: Commander Carlton Bryan, Second Vice Commander Emanuel R. Thomas and Past Commander James Stanley.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
District 2 Commander Antony Sullivan Sr. and Dept. Executive Committee Member Larry Duffy Sr. attend the American Legion Post 87 swearing in ceremony of new officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.