EASTON — The “American Pickers” are excited to return to Maryland! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout this area in June 2022.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
"We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories," said associate producer Meredith Ball in a news release.
According to his biography on the “American Pickers” website, Mike Wolfe has been searching for hidden treasure since he was 4 years old. “Where other people see dilapidated barns and overgrown yards, Wolfe sees the beauty of long-lost things and the stories of the people who made them, used them and somehow saved them,” it states.
Shop manager Danielle Colby is a lover and collector of all things vintage, her biography states, adding that she is drawn to anything that tells a story.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
The “American Pickers” TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Facebook: @GotAPick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.