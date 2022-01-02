Dorchester County students, staff, parents, community:
We hope all our families and community had a wonderful holiday and wish everyone a happy new year! I know that you are all aware of the multiple strategies all school districts in Maryland, including DCPS have been and will continue to employ to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several districts have returned to or are in the process of returning to virtual instruction and/or cancelling after school programs and activities. DCPS is committed to keeping our students and staff safe and remaining in person.
Dorchester County Public Schools, in collaboration with the Dorchester County Health Department, consistently monitor our COVID-19 case levels daily. Our primary goal has been and remains keeping our students and staff safe, and in school. We are all aware that for the majority of our students, face to face, in person instruction is the optimal learning environment we all wish to remain in. DCPS will continue this approach and address the needs on a school-by-school basis. DCPS is not considering a full district closure or for that matter an individual school closure.
As we return from the winter break and look forward to 2022, we still need your help and support. We must continue to implement the proper and consistent wearing of masks, per the Maryland State Department of Education mask mandate. We will continue to monitor daily rates. If a school is seeing a spike in cases related to school transmission, we will consider the need to shift a class, grade level, or if needed an individual school to a virtual platform if necessary to mitigate the spread. Principals will be working with staff to be prepared and have an action plan for instruction if such action is needed.
As a reminder, please follow the DCPS safety protocols. If any staff or students are experiencing symptoms, please remain home and we encourage you to contact your medical provider. Please continue to use the mitigation strategies of frequently washing hands, wearing a mask, and socially distancing when possible. We must work together as a community to keep all of us safe, healthy, and in school. Additionally, DCPS will be adopting the updated CDC guidelines for quarantine that will hopefully reduce students and staff time out of school if they are contacts and asymptomatic.
We wish you a healthy and happy new year. Stay safe.
