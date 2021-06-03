CENTREVILLE — Beginning June 3, Dr. Patricia Salaens will serve as Acting Superintendent for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. Saelens will begin her official appointment as superintendent on July 1.
Superintendent Dr. Andrea Kane stepped down during the June 2 Board of Education meeting following graduation held the same day.
“It has been my honor to serve you for the past four years,” Kane wrote in a statement to the board, “Queen Anne’s County Public Schools has achieved many accomplishments leadership for which I am very proud. Structures for systemic continuous improvement have been put in place and outdated, oppressive mindsets have been challenged. QACPS employees have a greater awareness and understanding of educational equity. Students have been encouraged to respectfully speak up and speak out for what is right.”
Kane continued, “Despite the challenges of the past year, I can confidently state that I am leaving Queen Anne’s County Public Schools in a better position than when I arrived. That is the role of leadership.”
Kane announced her plans to move forward to the University of Pennsylvania. “I will always be grateful for the friendships I have made and for all who partnered with me to support the students of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools,” she said.
The resignation comes after Kane filed a racial discrimination and retaliation complaint against the Board of Education with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in January. The EEOC has not pursued Kane’s complaint and the school board and other county officials countered Kane’s claims.
Kane took the helm at QACPS in 2017. The board and Kane had previously indicated her contract, which expires this year, was not going to be renewed.
