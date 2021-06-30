lWASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to remove Confederate statues and the bust of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol.
The House approved the measure by a 286 to 120 vote on Tuesday, June 29.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, was among the Republicans opposing the measure.
“I do not believe Congress has a role in cancelling history,” Harris said in a statement to The Star Democrat.
Taney was a Marylander and was chief justice and led the court that upheld racial segregation in the Dred Scott decision.
Harris’ office said the Eastern Shore conservative previously supported the idea of putting a bust of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall next to Taney’s bust in the old Supreme Court chamber at the Capitol.
Marshall was also from Maryland and was the first Black Supreme Court justice. Harris supported placing Harris also supported putting plaques next to Taney’s bust detailing the Dred Scott segregation decision and its impact and how former President Lyndon Johnson’s appointment of Marshall in 1967 also impacted race in America, according to his office.
Sixty seven Republicans voted for the removal.
Other conservatives — including some of the strongest supporters for former President Donald Trump — opposed to the statues’ removal also argue it is erasing history.
“All the tyrants throughout history tear down statues and attempt to erase history in order to reign with an iron fist,” said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
Maryland Democrats voted for the statue measure.
“Hate and bigotry have no place in the halls of Congress. H.R. 3005 will remove symbols of sedition, slavery, and segregation from the U.S. Capitol. It’s never too late to do the right thing,” said House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md.-5th.
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.-4th, is among those wanting Taney’s bust removed replaced with a bust of Marshall.
“Roger Taney’s legacy is his racist decision denying Black Americans basic human rights. He doesn’t deserve to be honored in our Capitol,” Brown said.
The U.S. House vote has parallels to the Talbot Boys debate on the Eastern Shore.
There continues to be a push to remove the Confederate memorial from the Talbot County Courthouse lawn. The Talbot Boys was erected in 1916 and honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War.
