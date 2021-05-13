EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to lift the state’s indoor COVID mask mandates for "fully vaccinated" Marylanders.
Harris wrote Hogan on Thursday, May 13, asking the GOP governor to ease the state's remaining mask orders for the vaccinated
“Today I urged Gov. Larry Hogan to swiftly relax the government restrictions on mask wearing for vaccinated Marylanders,” Harris said in a social media statement.
Hogan has lifted the state's outdoor mask mandates including for sporting events and event venues. But Hogan has kept Maryland’s indoor mask order in place saying he wants the state to get to a 70% vaccination rate before easing that pandemic restriction.
The state is at a 65% COVID vaccine rate but does face slower demand for shots. Hogan's mask orders (and their lifting) have not distinguished between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Harris — a medical doctor and anesthesiologist — represents the Eastern Shore. He is a backer of former President Donald Trump. Hogan is a Trump critic.
Harris pointed to U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance that fully vaccinated persons do not have to wear masks outdoors and indoors in many situations.
Hogan and state health officials continue to press more Marylanders to get vaccines. Harris has given shots at state vaccine centers including on the Shore.
