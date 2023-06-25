From left, current Maryland Elks President Renee Rivituso of Waldorf Lodge 2421, Maryland Elks President-Elect for the upcoming year 2024-2025 Angela Meyer of Stevensville Lodge 2576, John Meyer (Angela’s husband, who serves Lodge 2576 as trustee), and Past Maryland President John Loftus of Elks Ocean City Lodge 2645, who served as presiding officer during Meyer’s installation Sunday afternoon, June 11, at Lodge 2576 in Stevensville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Past Kent Island Elks Exalted Ruler Angela Meyer is installed as the Maryland Elks President-Elect for the 2024-2025 year Sunday afternoon, June 11, at Lodge 2576, in Stevensville.
STEVENSVILLE — On June 11, Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 Past Exalted Ruler Angela Meyer was installed as the 2024-2025 Maryland Elks president-elect. She will use the 2023-2024 year to shadow current Maryland Elks President Renee Rivituso on the duties Meyer will assume next year.
Rivituso said, “Angela will have a very full year accompanying me to all 37 lodges in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Elks Association. She’ll need to be visible at those lodges and their functions, and assess whether she thinks they’re doing well. She’ll need to send letters out to all those lodges for our state conference that will be held next year. She’ll also need to supervise the Americanism children’s program that it’s functioning properly. There’s lots for her to do in preparing to become State President next year.”
Meyer has had a lifetime of service, especially to youth in Queen Anne’s County, where she served many years as 4-H Program assistant in the Centreville cooperative extension office, before becoming director of operations at Elks Camp Barrett in Annapolis, which provides summer camp experiences for area youth each year. The camp is open year-round, however, which provides a full-time job for Meyer.
From 2017-18, Meyer served as the exalted ruler of Lodge 2576 in Stevensville. In recent years, she has served the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Elks Association in numerous state positions, including most recently as state vice president, and prior to that as district deputy for the southeast district for two years. She has been state drug awareness chair for the past six years, bringing national guest speakers to speak in front of middle school students, particularly in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. Meyer has also been instrumental in Lodge 2576 earning national Elks Foundation grants to be used to develop Elks Giving Closets in Queen Anne’s County middle schools, so those children whose parents can’t afford to provide proper clothing, and other necessities, can receive free assistance at school, confidentially.
Meyer said, “My heart is in the programs Elks provide, to help strengthen our communities become even better than they already are.”
In her brief comments following installation as president-elect, Meyer said, “I wouldn’t be here in this position without the support of my husband, John.” John Meyer, also a member at Lodge 2576, serves as a one of five trustees the lodge has to manage lodge necessities and expenses.
The Stevensville lodge has averaged more than $100,000 per year in donations to 501(c)(3) charities over the past decade. The lodge continues to grow in membership, with over 950 active members currently, due to the many diverse activities it offers its membership.
Meyer believes and puts into practice the Elks’ national slogan, “Elks Care, Elks Share.”
