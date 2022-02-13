QUEENSTOWN — Alleged mismanagement and unprofessionalism by Queen Anne’s County Animal Services Director Ramon Villatoro has created a hostile and unproductive working environment, former staff members claim, tarnishing the entity’s relationship with local veterinarians and contractors, and at times crippling the department’s ability to function.
In a Feb. 7 interview, Villatoro denied all allegations made against him and provided no further comment.
Controversy involving Animal Services arose following a series of Facebook posts from Sarah Collins, an animal care technician who quit her QACAS position in June. In response to Collins’ claims, County Administrator Todd Mohn said the QA government launched a third-party investigation which, according to attorney Kevin Karpinski, could be completed as early as Monday, Feb. 14.
Since Collins’ first post online, the Bay Times/Record Observer has interviewed several former QACAS employees, whose tenures range from the Queenstown shelter’s management under the nonprofit Animal Welfare League through its operational overtaking by Queen Anne’s County in 2020, including one whose two-week notice was submitted in late January.
The employees shared similar experiences, citing both administrative and behavioral issues, making their jobs more difficult or uncomfortable, as well as the feeling that their trust was violated by the county’s human resources department, which they allege shared their complaints directly with Villatoro.
“I thought I was following the correct chain of command,” Brittany Fox, the shelter’s director of adoptions and communications, said in a Feb. 4 interview.
Fox submitted her two-week notice Thursday, Jan. 27.
“It was a big disappointment,” she said. “You do what you think you’re supposed to do; you think you’re doing the right thing by notifying the powers above you, and obviously, we got nowhere. Absolutely nowhere.”
On Feb. 8, Mohn refuted the claim, saying Villatoro was not emailed by HR “in connection with reported concerns,” though he did not say if someone might have spoken to him.
“Queen Anne’s County employees properly have rights, and the county respects these rights and cannot comment further at this time due to privacy laws,” Mohn said.
Collins addressed the county commissioners directly during their Feb. 8 meeting, alleging “over the course of nine months there were over a dozen QACAS employees who went to HR to voice their concerns which included serious issues with finances, unpaid bills, shortages of necessary supplies, discrimination in the workplace, harassment, Ramon’s inappropriate sexual relations with former employees along with rescue partners, misuse of county funds, employee retention and Ramon’s overall unethical management practices.” She commended her former co-workers who “spoke up for better working conditions,” in spite of the “backlash” their claims could have caused.
“Despite the number and the seriousness of these complaints, the staff at QACAS did not receive the help or accountability they deserved,” Collins said. “The county failed to acknowledge 95% of the problems at a county institution, the cornerstone for saving animals in Queen Anne’s County.”
Mohn said the county “promptly … initiated many actions” to address concerns after Collins contacted them in June. For example, Connie Toulson was assigned to Animal Services to handle different administrative concerns and streamline daily operations — such as developing more robust procurement guidelines, ordering supplies, and integrating county process and procedures, he said.
Mohn also said additional capital improvements, including a new department vehicle and an industrial washer and dryer, were made for Animal Services, as well as different technological improvements, including infrastructure upgrades for better internet access.
However, former employees, including Jessica Glossner, who worked as the department’s director of animal care, said the county’s approach did not properly address their concerns.
“We knew that not all of it was going to get fixed at once .... But some of the things, we felt like there should have been more immediate change, and there wasn’t, really. And if there was any change, it was minimal and it didn’t last very long,” Glossner said.
Many of the allegations against the animal services director concern the department’s financial management. Glossner, Fox, and Collins said unpaid bills to different suppliers, contractors, and veterinarians were “an ongoing issue.”
Phone records provided to the Bay Times/Record Observer by Glossner showed that local veterinarians had contacted staff members’ personal lines, some after they left the department, about unpaid bills as recently as Jan. 27.
None of the veterinarians named responded to requests for comment.
In a Feb. 8 email, Mohn acknowledged multiple instances of outstanding bills for animal services — adding that services were “interrupted at some providers” last summer because of missed payments — and said all of the department’s invoices are “now up to date and paid or scheduled for payment.”
Mohn also said the department lost phone service for one day in April because of missed payments, confirming another of Collins’ allegations.
Alleged financial irresponsibility also affected the department’s services and programs, former employees said. Beyond a lack in supplies — which Mohn said stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic — Collins said QACAS recently canceled upwards of 30 grant-funded appointments for its free spay and neuter program because Villatoro did not pay bills associated with last year’s slate of surgeries.
The program approves grant applications for residents who cannot afford to have their pets spayed or neutered. Recipients are responsible for scheduling the surgeries, while Animal Services is responsible for covering the costs.
Mohn said there was a “brief,” two-week period when the surgical provider did not schedule new appointments because of outstanding payments, adding that the situation has been remedied and that scheduling will resume in March.
Fox and Glossner also said the director’s monetary malpractice extended to their own jobs. They said Villatoro would submit payroll before a pay period was completed, sometimes shortchanging staff members’ hours. Pay stubs provided to the Bay Times/Record Observer show several instances where the amount of hours reported on a timecard were different than what was submitted to the county and what the employee was eventually compensated for.
Mohn said any payroll or timesheet discrepancies are currently under investigation.
Collins, in her June email to the commissioners, alleged that Animal Services had broken the law by asking unqualified employees to give rabies shots. Maryland law states that only “a licensed veterinarian” may administer a rabies vaccine. In a Feb. 8 interview, a former staff member, who asked not to be identified, said she was asked on more than one occasion by Villatoro to perform rabies vaccinations. She said when she confronted the director about it, she was told “it was fine.”
When asked about the allegations, Mohn said, “Rabies shots are performed under supervision of a certified individual or the subject animal is transported to a local veterinarian for the shot.”
Additionally, Mohn said all allegations against Villatoro concerning sexual relationships or harassment are currently under investigation.
“Our employees at the shelter deserve better than to be degraded in the workplace, then unheard by their elected representatives. The animals that we serve remain victims in the crossfire of negligence and abuse of power,” Collins told the commissioners on Tuesday.
Editor Hannah Combs contributed to this article.
