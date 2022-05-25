CAMBRIDGE — Fifty powerboats churned up the waters of Hambrooks Bay on Saturday and Sunday during the running of the 110th annual Cambridge Classic.
Hundreds of spectator braved the sweltering heat to watch the competition of drivers maneuvering their powerboats through the world class watercourse on the Choptank River in Cambridge.
The majority of the crews are from the U.S. and Canada, although one of the crews hailed from New Zealand.
Five or six other boats from Canada were turned back at the northern border due to issues with their vaccination paperwork, according to Cambridge Powerboat Racing Association Vice Commodore Allen Nelson.
The CPRA works with the Quebec-based Hydroplane Racing League on the annual Cambridge Classic race.
"We're really happy that after two years we were able to get boats back on the water and work with the HPL," Nelson said.
All racers were uninjured despite some racing mishaps, including a crash during the first races of the finals. During that crash, the race boat was rounding the turn near the docks on Hambrooks Avenue when another racer drifted to the outside.
Race officials said the other boat caught the rooster tail of spray from the propeller of the racer drifting to the outside, causing the boat to go airborne and flip backwards before coming to rest upside down in the water.
As rescue personnel raced over from the center of the course on jet skis and a rescue boat, the racer's helmet popped up out of the water after the driver successfully exited the cockpit.
Powerboat racing returns to Cambridge on July 23-24 as the Kent Narrows Racing Association brings the Thunder on the Choptank race back to Hambrooks Bay.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
