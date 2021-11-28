Annual Festival of Trees returns

The annual Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties’ Festival of Trees returns the weekend starting Friday, Dec. 3.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — The annual Festival of Trees is back for residents and visitors of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

This year, the event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, at 105 N. Mill St., Chestertown, a news release states.

Residents and visitors of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties have enjoyed the magic of the annual Festival of Trees for over 25 years.

Business organizations, families and local volunteers will decorate Christmas trees and, in the process, turn an ordinary room into a holiday wonderland.

All tree participants are recognized for their efforts for those judged, by the public, to be the best.

Exhibiting trees may be between four and eight feet in height. A tree information sheet must be completed with each entry.

Trees must be set up by exhibitors on Thursday, Dec. 2 between noon and 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 3 between noon and 2 p.m.

All trees and displays must be removed Sunday, Dec. 5 between 3 and 5 p.m.

This is a community event sponsored by the Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

Last year, through fundraising events such as this, Soroptimist of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties was able to give over $5,000 back to the local community.

