A crowd of hundreds gathers at sunset on the waterfront lawn of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Although they have come for the live music, ice cream and bacon wrapped finger foods, the main attraction was the fireworks. The predicted rain never arrived as families enjoyed a patriotic moment.
A patriotic bash was thrown with hundreds of people in lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the Chesapeake Maritime Museum Sunday night. Below, The Shades of Blue Orchestra conductor said that they get more and more modern as the night goes on. From Sinatra to Earth Wind and Fire, they had the crowd dancing by moonlight. They had 21 musicians and a sound guy and put out a big toned up beat sound. For the story and more photos, see Pages 2 and 3.
Kate Kegan, with patriotic earirngs, and Susan Kegan, 15 months old, are from D.C. but have family in the area.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A crowd of hundreds gathers at sunset on the waterfront lawn of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Although they have come for the live music, ice cream and bacon wrapped finger foods, the main attraction was the fireworks. The predicted rain never arrived as families enjoyed a patriotic moment.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A patriotic bash was thrown with hundreds of people in lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the Chesapeake Maritime Museum Sunday night. Below, The Shades of Blue Orchestra conductor said that they get more and more modern as the night goes on. From Sinatra to Earth Wind and Fire, they had the crowd dancing by moonlight. They had 21 musicians and a sound guy and put out a big toned up beat sound. For the story and more photos, see Pages 2 and 3.
St. Michaels celebrates Fourth
PHOTOs By TOM MCCALL
Ice cream was part of the fun with the Dembo family who came for the weekend from Rockville.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
This woman ran by in the most festive outfit of the night. Her tiara reads, “I love the USA.” People just felt good at this event. It was a classic summer evening.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The orchestra plays under the pavilion as people dance under the tent. Others took an al fresco approach and set up chairs under the darkening sky waiting for the fireworks to begin.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The 21-piece orchestra Shades of Blue commanded the audience’s attention with rousing renditions of swing, vocal, ballads and rock. They even brought out some patriotic tunes for the event.
ST MICHAELS — Close to a thousand people jammed the parking lot at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Extended families brought lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the fireworks.
But there was more to take in at this annual patriotic celebration. There was a big band called Shades of Blue, ice cream by Amy Cool and even bacon-wrapped Italian meatballs.
Children were running around and playing on the landed mini ship called Thor. The iconic lighthouse was lit blue and hundreds and hundreds of people thought this was a good idea.
Kate Kegan and her 15-month-old daughter, Susan, came from D.C. to enjoy the event.
“We have family in the area, and we love to be here for Fourth of July. We try to come every year,” Kate Kegan said. They were dressed in patriotic colors that included bright red earrings and a tiny red bow on Susan’s head.
Shades of Blue had people dancing under a big party tent. There was rain and lightning in the forecast, but somehow only a few drizzles were felt. The party atmosphere was on.
Gary Alker is the manager of Shades of Blue. He said, “We play in the mid Atlantic region. There are 18 instrumentalists and four vocalists and a conductor and wonderful sound guy. We do pop standards. The stuff that people request. We do vocalists through the eras like Sinatra and Natalie Cole and Michael Buble. We can also move into the rock genre later in the night. Chicago, Earth Wind and Fire, and Stevie Wonder. Around 9:20 the fireworks happen, and we take a break and do recorded patriotic music. We love to play here, it is a beautiful setting.”
Up on a terrace above the lawn there was the president of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Kristen Greenaway.
Greenaway said, “Every year, it takes a year to plan it for the next year. This is one of the evenings that we really love where we can give back to the community. It gives them a place to watch the fireworks and brings everyone together. It is really an important evening for us and I think everybody loves the music, the big band. They are dancing, I love it. Then you know you are having a successful evening. You can have a picnic on the grounds and then some fabulous fireworks.”
On a more somber note was a man thinking about patriotism’s cost.
Conductor of Shades of Blue and veteran Michael Walker said, “We did the Service Medley, we did the U.S. Anthem, and we will close with God Bless America. People died so that people could do this tonight. So we need to remind people that music is a great way. It stirs the soul and gets people really refocused on what is important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.