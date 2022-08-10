EASTON — Dozens of kids ranging in school age from preschool to college were able to get free backpacks and school supplies at Moton Park in Easton on Saturday. The brand new school supplies were purchased with funds raised from the charity Endless Vision’s basketball and football games.
Talbot County corrections officer Sgt. Bobby Johnson, the event organizer, says the school supplies giveaway is an annual event.
“It’s the seventh year. Every year we come out to different locations and pass out school supplies to the kids. We usually have fundraisers like basketball games and football games to raise money and every year we use that money to buy school supplies to give to kids for free,” said Johnson.
Johnson says the charity raised over $2,500 this year to pay for the supplies.
“We have book bags, composition notebooks, magic markers, pencils, folders, a little bit of everything,” Johnson said. “It feels good seeing kids happy with the school supplies they are getting and knowing they are going to school with the supplies that they need. It’s been an honor doing this for the kids.”
Kids lined up with their relatives to pick out the school supplies. There was also free food, dessert and a DJ playing music.
Sariah Williams brought her school-age relatives to the giveaway.
“We are hoping to get some backpacks and school supplies because my cousin is starting kindergarten and my other cousin is starting third grade,” Williams said.
Williams said this event is very appreciated by the community.
“I think it’s very humbling and I think it’s very nice that people are out in this weather, rain or shine and helping everyone during this time of need,” Williams said.
