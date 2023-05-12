LOMBARD, Illinois — On April 27 and 28, Guyette and Deeter Inc of St. Michaels, held their annual spring auction in conjunction with the North American Decoy Collectors Association Show in Lombard, Illinois. The two-day auction totaled $3.5 million with a new world record for a fish spearing decoy being set. That new record surpassed the firm’s own record by over $50,000.


