LOMBARD, Illinois — On April 27 and 28, Guyette and Deeter Inc of St. Michaels, held their annual spring auction in conjunction with the North American Decoy Collectors Association Show in Lombard, Illinois. The two-day auction totaled $3.5 million with a new world record for a fish spearing decoy being set. That new record surpassed the firm’s own record by over $50,000.
Guyette and Deeter has been setting world records for sporting art and collectibles for decades. $856,000 for a duck decoy, $103,500 for a duck call, and now $168,000 for a fish spearing decoy.
Though spearing for fish on frozen water was never practiced on the Chesapeake Bay, in places like Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Lake Chautauqua, New York, the use of carved wooden fish decoys and a spear to catch fish was a very popular sport. The Picasso of fish decoy carving was a Michigan man named Hans Janner, who is believed to have carved a few hundred spearing decoys in his lifetime with perhaps 150 surviving examples known today. His 17” trout sold by Guyette and Deeter was the largest known example and in outstanding condition. It was the first time the carving was ever offered at auction and bidders from around the country competed over the masterpiece.
The auction included 10 other items that sold for over $50,000, including four other fish spearing decoys and a well-documented and very sculptural black duck by the Caines Brothers of Georgetown, South Carolina, at $102,000.
Decoy highlights of local interest included a “fat jaw” style goldeneye by the Ward Brothers of Crisfield selling for $60,000, a very early bufflehead by Havre de Grace carver Madison Mitchell at $7,200, and a pair of mallards by the Ward Brothers bringing $39,000.
The auction house’s next Sporting Art auction will be held on Aug. 8 and 9 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and their next Sporting Arms auction will happen at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in September. Have a decoy, duck call, fish spearing decoy, or painting you would like to know the value of? Email photos to Jon Deeter at jdeeter@guyetteanddeeter or text photos to Zac Cote at 207-321-8091.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.