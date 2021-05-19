GREENSBORO — A fire displaced occupants of 11 units in a Greensboro apartment building on Friday, May 14. Shortly after 11 a.m. firefighters responded to Greensboro Heights Apartments at 470 Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. The one-story, multi-unit apartment building is owned by Greensboro Associates Limited Partners.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Two adult occupants were transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center of Easton for treatment of non-life threatening smoke inhalation, and have since been released.
The occupants that were displaced as a result of the fire due to the electrical power service status deemed not restorable at this time are being assisted by the American Red Cross, family and friends.
Additionally, one pet dog continues to be unaccounted for at the location.
Firefighters from Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department managed the blaze in about an hour.
The loss of the structure was estimated at $100,000 and $50,000 in contents. The smoke alarm was present and activated, according to the report.
