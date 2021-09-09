EASTON — APG Chesapeake is pleased to announce that we have partnered with Column, a public benefit corporation, to launch a new public notice platform for our newspapers across the Chesapeake region.
Column’s software streamlines every stage of the public notice process — making it easy for clients to place notices in newspapers, as well as providing searchable, online databases of public notices for local communities.
“We are excited to be working with Column to upgrade our public notice process. We’re always looking for new, innovative approaches, and Column’s platform will both improve our operations behind the scenes and provide a better experience for our customers,” said APG Chesapeake President Jim Normandin.
The new search sites offer a host of features that enable you to quickly find public notices, searching by category, keyword or publication date. You also can subscribe to receive email updates about new notices that match your search criteria.
In addition to launching these new search sites, APG Chesapeake has begun using Column’s public notice platform to process legal ads. For legal agencies, government clerks and private parties placing public notices in our newspapers, Column’s software offers a more efficient and innovative placement process, along with a centralized portal for keeping track of public notices.
To place public notices with an APG Chesapeake newspaper, you can now simply visit apgchesapeake.column.us and submit your notice online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.