ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army installation located in Harford County, has daytime and nighttime testing operations and training exercises scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, through Thursday, Jan. 13.
Noise may be heard in some areas off the installation.
According to a news release, the testing and training events include military weapons and watercraft visible during the daytime and nighttime hours. The surrounding communities may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light from illumination devices off post.
These operations are not hazardous to residents in the area and are integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members, according to an APG spokesperson.
Organizations on APG take every measure to mitigate instances when training or testing becomes problematic to residents off the installation.
"To ensure we minimize the impact to our neighbors, we monitor the weather and the noise readings continuously throughout each day," the news release states.
"APG leadership takes noise complaints very seriously and wants to provide as much transparency as possible to the surrounding communities without compromising the security of the missions conducted here."
If at any time anyone in the surrounding communities is concerned about testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, they should contact the installation at 410-278-4415.
