ANNAPOLIS — The reporting and editorial staff of APG Media of Chesapeake’s four Mid-Shore newspapers garnered 28 awards in two dozen categories, including a Best in Show award
The awards were announced during the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association’s annual ceremony Friday, May 5, in Annapolis. The contest recognizes the best print and online work completed in 2022.
The Mid-Shore’s top winner was Star Democrat reporter Natalie Jones who won eight awards — one first place and seven second place wins — in Division C. Newspapers in this division are dailies with a circulation under 20,000.
Jones, along with managing editor Angela Price, also garnered first place for covering breaking news and reporting it on social media for the Dorchester Star in Division F, which comprises 13 non-daily newspapers in the region with a circulation under 10,000. They also won “Best in Show” for the same coverage, “Fight breaks out after murder sentencing,” among all the circulation divisions for that category.
Also winning for their stories or page design in The Star Democrat were Angela Price, first place for “Historical marker honors Talbot suffragists” in News-driven Multimedia Storytelling; former executive editor Jonathan Carter, first place for “Encouraging a healthy discussion” in Editorial; reporter Megan Loock, first place for “Centreville mom gives birth to ‘Star Baby’ in hospital parking lot” in Feature Story — Profile; Natalie Jones, first place for “Lakeside at Trappe development” in Continuing Coverage; designer Sally Covey, first place for “Grain Bin Rescue: Firefighters train to save farmers trapped in silos” in News Page Design; and reporter/photographer Tom McCall, first place for “Easton carnival goes out with a bang” in Feature Photo.
Second place winners in Division C for The Star Democrat were reporter Connie Connolly for “Madness on the Marshyhope educates, rewards blue catfish anglers” in Environmental Reporting; reporter Mike Detmer for “Guest worker visa shortage threatens local seafood industry” in Business Reporting; designer Talha Ashrif for “Release the oysters” in Page 1 Design; and reporter Tom McCall for “Old Wye Church’s pastor retires’ after 36 years” in Religion Reporting, “Assistant Chief Robbie Phillips, Carrie Heinrich and Captain Cody Bennett work together to learn about grain bin rescue” in General News Photo, and “Sailors Unite: Teams come together at Annual Oxford Regatta” in Sports Photo — Feature.
Also winning second place in Division C was Natalie Jones for seven stories in The Star Democrat: “Easton Town Council unanimously approves plastic bag ban” in Local Government, “MDTA explanations on delayed toll notices receive scrutiny from Eastern Shore Delegation” in State Government, “Final Talbot County Council results announced” in Local Election Coverage, “21 years later: Mid-Shore teachers remember 9/11 with their students” in Education Reporting, “Loss of innocence: 50 years later, the Mid-Shore remembers Dean sisters’ murders” in Feature Story — Non-Profile, “Woman, teens nabbed in crab grab” in Headline; and “Large crowds flock to raptor demos” in Photo Series.
In Division F, Bay Times/Record Observer reporter Doug Bishop swept the Medical/Science Reporting category with first place for “UM Shore Regional Health hosts ‘Eat Healthy for the Holidays’” and second place for “QA Children’s Mental Health Summit lays foundation to move forward.”
Reporter Megan Loock of the Bay Times/Record Observer won second place for “Carter Farm” in the Continuing Coverage category.
At the Kent County News, Mackenzie Brady won second place for “Clock hands return in time for daylight saving” in the Best Photo Gallery category, Division F.
For their reporting for the Dorchester Star, Connie Connolly won first place for “‘SHEROES’ Celebrating 12 notable women, Dorchester Women’s Mural is dedicated Aug. 13” in General News Story, and Mike Detmer took home first place for “Heavy hail causes extensive damage in Dorchester” in Breaking News Photo. Detmer won second place for “Annual Cambridge Classic returns for 110th race” in Sports Photo — Sports Action.
Other MDDC contest-winning reporters for APG Media of Chesapeake included Carl Hamilton of the Cecil Whig; Caleb Soptelean, Darryl Kinsey Jr., Jesse Yeatman, Marty Madden and Ted Black of the Southern Maryland News; Ben Terzi of the Dundalk Eagle; Demetrius Dillard and Ben Terzi of the Avenue News; and Jon Buzby and Josh Shannon of the Newark Post.
The contest, governed by the MDDC’s editorial and advertising committees, admitted over 1,400 entries among 85 categories. There are seven divisions in the contest, which group member publications into daily and non-daily print and online-only categories, then further group them by circulation. One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions. The entries were judged by news media professionals at the Louisiana Press Association.
The association represents over 100 member news media organizations in the region.
