EASTON — APG Media of Chesapeake has hired Jim Johnson as its new executive editor.
Johnson will be tasked with leading publications in the Mid-Shore and Upper Chesapeake regions, which includes The Star Democrat, Bay Times & Record Observer, The Dorchester Star, The Kent County Times, Caroline County Times-Record, Cecil Whig, Newark Post and The Susquehanna Press.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Jim’s talent and extensive experience joining our team at APG Chesapeake,” Assistant General Manager of Operations Chad Campbell said.
Most recently, Johnson was managing editor for O’Rourke Media Group in Red Wing, Minn., where he oversaw five newspapers and newsrooms. He began his career in newspapers 1982 and has worked in California, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
“Community newspapers provide news that readers cannot get from any other source,” Johnson said. “My goal is to emphasize local and community news to keep our readers informed about what is happening in their communities.”
From 2012-2020, Johnson and his wife, Bridget, owned two weekly newspapers — both in Iowa — the Anamosa Journal-Eureka and the Kalona News. The management expertise made Johnson stand out when he applied for the executive editor position.
“Early in our search, the interview team, led by APG Chesapeake Publisher and President Jim Normandin, identified several key characteristics our executive editor must have: the ability to make meaningful connections with the communities we serve, the leadership acumen to develop the talented reporters in all of our newsrooms and experience aligning a news division with our critical mission of developing our digital audience first and foremost,” Campbell said. “Jim checks all of those boxes and more. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him and his lovely wife, Bridget, to the Eastern Shore.”
Johnson was thrilled to be coming to this area, stating that he and his wife are “excited to be moving closer to our two daughters and our three grandchildren who live in D.C.” He and his wife are purchasing a home in Cambridge.
He will primarily work out of the Easton office with The Star Democrat.
“The Star Democrat has an excellent staff of reporters and editors,” Johnson said. “I am excited to start working with this talented group and continue the tradition of excellence this newspaper has shown since its founding in 1799.”
