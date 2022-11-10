CHESTERTOWN — Mayor David Foster acknowledged “procedural errors” were made regarding the approval of the demolition of the Chestertown Armory during his report to the council Monday evening.
“There was a procedural error and we will do everything necessary to correct that and move forward and I think we need to focus on moving forward,” Foster said. “There’s a difference between an error and an intent and there was no intent to mislead or exclude anyone out there.”
“In retrospect, the 25 day normal limit was not honored. I first learned of that from the chairman at that time after the fact,” he said. “In retrospect, we were not as transparent … but I want to emphasize there was never any intent to hide something.”
Councilman Tim O’Brien said generally there is a 25 day public review period. He asked if a waiver had been given for that review. Foster said no, he was not aware of one.
O’Brien asked if, because a waiver was not given and the 25 day review period was not respected, the votes of the council and the commission on the project were nullified.
The Chestertown Historic District Commission and the mayor and council had both previously unanimously approved Washington College’s request to demolish the armory. The commission voted to rescind its initial approval at its Nov. 2 meeting.
The college planned to replace it with a hotel and conference center.
While the demolition had been approved, no permit had been issued. The permit would be issued after the commission had full concept drawings for the replacement structure, Foster said.
O’Brien said the initial transfer of the armory to the college had stipulations attached, including an educational use requirement. He asked if there were other legal caveats the college had to comply with.
Foster said it it was for the use of the college, but he is not a lawyer.
O’Brien said the town attorney should be involved in issue. “I want to avoid errors,” he said.
“All of us do,” Foster said.
Barbara Jorgenson spoke at the Monday night meeting. She said the historic district commission did not know about the history of the armory and there were issues with the deed.
“The real problem here is that none of that (the issues with the deeds) ever trickled down to the historic district commission … it didn’t even trickle down to you guys,” Jorgenson said. “There (was) a restricted covenant when the Town of Chestertown got that building. Restricted covenants don’t disappear. But guess what? When the town transferred the property to the college, the restrictive covenant isn’t in there. But that doesn’t mean it disappears, it runs with the land. It’s still there. The college has to worry about that.”
Jorgenson said the restrictive covenant was very clear that the property has to be used for a government or educational use.
Jorgenson said the public wants all the information on the armory. She said there are reports that have not been made public. She said the information also needs to be provided to the commission in a timely manner.
Dicky Grieves also spoke Monday. He said he had been working on the armory project for six years. In that time a group had tried to save the armory, and the decision to pursue demolition was not taken lightly, but it is the only option.
“You’re fighting for a tombstone that’s going to sit there for the next 50 years and not be used,” he said, adding that the building is beyond repair after water damage.
“I may agree with you ultimately that the thing to do is to tear down the armory but I don’t have the information,” Jorgenson said. “Give us some information and then people can make an honest, reasonable, rational decision.”
Washington College President Mike Sosulski and Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Sarah Feyerherm were both present at the meeting, though neither spoke about the armory issue.
Foster said the decision on the armory project will “rest with the historic commission.”
The commission voted to rescind the vote and requested the college and investment group involved in the project reappear before it.
Brian Speer, vice president of marketing and communications at the college, wrote in an email to the Kent County News, “We understand the interest and passion of the community regarding the armory and are happy to follow the procedures that the town and the Historic District Commission lay out. That said, the college has thoroughly explored the options, as have many other organizations over the years, to find a viable future for the existing structure without success. As a result, we will continue to pursue our application and provide all the necessary documentation for approval.”
He added the college is looking forward to finding “meaningful” ways to honor the armory and 115th Infantry Regiment in a new hotel and conference center that would benefit both the town and college.
