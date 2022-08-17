L to R: Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis, Archeologist Jeanne Ward, Historian Carlene Phoenix, Rev. Reginald Pinkett, Mayor Robert Willey, Council President Megan Cook, Historic District Commissioner Kevin Bateman and Natalie Slater of Easton Economic Development Corporation.
Archeologist Jeanne Ward looks for artifacts in the trench where a failed drain pipe is being excavated on the grounds of the historic Asbury United Methodist Church in Easton. Town Engineer Rick Van Emburgh is also there to help with the project.
The Easton engineering team fixing the drain pipe from left: Rick Van Emburgh, Cody Geartner, Justin Conaway, Garey Fike, Jon McDougald, Dustin Otto and Jake Towers.
EASTON — A historic church in Easton where Frederick Douglass once spoke is getting a drainage pipe excavated with an archeologist on site to watch for artifacts. Asbury United Methodist Church on South Higgins Street has history buried all around it, as archeologists have collected over 900 artifacts in the past.
Carlene Phoenix, historian and lay leader of Asbury United Methodist Church, says the church history goes back 186 years.
“From the earlier history, it says that the church was formed in 1836. It started out as a congregation of both Black and white. Then members of the Ebenezer church were the ones that were instrumental in us getting this property here on the hill,” Phoenix said.
The church has needed the repair for quite some time.
“It’s very emotional because we’ve had such severe drainage problems here at the church where it was to the point where we could not access all of our property here because of the drainage,” Phoenix said.
Frederick Douglass did more than speak at the church. He dedicated it.
“In 1878 when Frederick Douglass came back to Talbot County for the first time after his escapement, the church was just a week old and he did a speech here and dedicated the church,” Phoenix said.
Mayor Robert Willey was at the church to see the repair. It is needed to cure a number of flooding issues.
“We’ve had this in the works for a while. It’s a drainage issue with the church and a couple of the houses here on Higgins Street. It also eventually winds up on the town property down on the corner. So we’re in here now with a fairly easy fix to get this parking lot that they’re putting in, with corrected drainage,” Willey said.
Site archeologist Jeanne Ward of Applied Archeology & History Associates was present to help protect any historical artifacts that may be unearthed.
“I think the church and the city have done an amazing job trying to protect our cultural resources. This church is a historic site for the city and fixing the drainage is really important,” Ward said.
Ward found a piece of a broken plate, an oyster shell and a marble when the excavator began digging and said other artifacts have been found on the church grounds in the past.
“Oh, there are lots and lots of artifacts, but mostly late 19th century and early 20th century ceramics, glass, bricks, nails and oyster shells,” Ward said.
The artifacts have historical value and will probably be further studied.
“Eventually the artifacts that we do have will end up at the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Lab in Leonardtown, Maryland,” Ward said.
District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church and Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis stopped by to give his support to the project.
“It’s a good project. It’s a project that will help the church and help the community for the water issues that are going on in this Ward 4 area,” Davis said.
Davis says it’s critical to unblock the pipes.
The drainage pipe’s excavation is several feet deep and several feet long for the archeologist to observe for artifacts.
The work is being done by the Easton’s Department of Public Works. They are expected to be working on the project over the next few days.
