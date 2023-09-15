OXFORD — On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Col. Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will perform a wreath-laying ceremony at Oxford Cemetery located off Oxford Cemetery Road just before entering the town of Oxford, Maryland, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution serves its members and the community in Talbot, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties.
Members of the Col. Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR and descendants of the Tilghman family will be present at the wreath ceremony. The ceremony is open to members of the public who are interested in honoring the memory of Tilghman and learning about his contributions to the cause of freedom during the American Revolution.
Tench Tilghman was born in Talbot County to James and Anna Tilghman on Christmas Day in 1744. He graduated from College of Philadelphia in 1761 and afterward went into a business with his uncle.
Tilghman is best remembered for serving as an aide-de-camp for General George Washington during the war for independence and being selected by Washington to carry the official news of the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia, to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, founded in 1889, is a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American History, and promoting education to our future generations.
To learn more about the Col. Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR, go to the Maryland Society of the Sons of the American Revolution website at mdssar.org or follow them on Facebook.
