CENTREVILLE — Area farmers gathered together for the annual Agronomy Day, March 4, where farmers received additional up-to-date trainings and certifications to continue state-of-the-art agricultural methods on their farms. Queen Anne's University of Maryland Extension Agent Jennifer Rhodes who organizes the annual event said, "I was happy to see all these farmers together after we had to hold the event virtually last year. We had over 200 turn out this year."
Rhodes explained, "Farmers who purchase commercial products must first register with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and become certified in how to be handle those products to safely grow foods and protect the environment. The commercial products include crop protectants and plant foods. They are required to get recertified every three years."
She added, "I try to build the annual program around what questions farmers have been asking for in the past year. Information that is needed to help their bottom line in farming."
Speakers and topics covered included: Senior Faculty Legal Specialist Paul Goeringer, from the University of Maryland Extension, who spoke briefly on pesticide litigation; followed by Weed Management Specialist Kurt Vollmer who provided an update on herbicide and weeds in farming techniques.
David Parks, Agricultural Inspector presented a brief talk about the Maryland Department of Agriculture Pesticide Update and Jason Keppler and Saiping Tso of MDA talked about the Manure Transport Program in Maryland.
Other topics included UMD professor and Extension Specialist of Nutrient Management Gurpal Toor on the subject of fine tuning fertilizer management and Nutrient Management Specialist Howard Callahan who presented an update on Nutrient Management from MDA.
At the end of the day, local farmers had to complete recertification forms and program evaluations to assess how successful the day's program was in helping farmers gain further knowledge to help them.
Lunch was provided by Paul Gunther Catering.
Providing an opportunity for youth to learn about ag, a noteworthy upcoming event "Agricultural Awareness Days" will offer Queen Anne's County Public School seventh graders a chance to look at many different career possibilities in agriculture. This effort is hosted by QACPS along with the Queen Anne's Farm Bureau, Extension Office, Maryland Grain Producers, Soil Conservation District, Farm Credit, and the Future Farmers of America from Queen Anne's County High. Many agricultural sponsors help pay for Agronomy Day as well as Ag Awareness Day.
For more information, call the Extension Office in Centreville, at 410-758-0166.
