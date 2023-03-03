STEVENSVILLE — The Department of Natural Resources offered a public meeting at Matapeake Elementary School on Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, in response to public outcry for more answers on the proposed Love Point site to be used as a concrete fabrication location for replacement Bay Bridge deck panels. Area residents came to the meeting with a host of questions.
For many, they felt they were left with no “concrete” answers, more questions, and a sense of profound frustration over the handling of the project, its impact on the Love Point community and the state and local governments lack of communication to the public. Attending the meeting, Steven J. Arentz, Maryland State Delegate (R), asked several important questions related to the lack of communication – even at his level. He went on to say the residents he was serving had a right to be properly informed. Arentz noted he had been inquiring after this project for over a year, and was not happy with the story the DNR was presenting. Also in attendance were Queen Anne’s County Commissioners Christopher Corchiarino, Philip Dumenil and James Moran along with County Administrator Todd Mohn.
The meeting led by DNR Deputy Director of Engineering & Construction Lester “Kelly’’ Wright, set very narrow boundaries around the topics of discussion for the meeting. His presentation centered on re-building existing bulkhead and “future” remediation of the property, including the removal of contaminated gravel, addition of topsoil, grass planting and reforestation effort including planting of over 2,000 new trees. Wright displayed map representations of the property and the proposed changes. Speaking from the sidelines, DNR Engineering & Construction Director Perry Otwell repeatedly told residents their questions about various aspects of the project were not “in-bounds”. The lack of response from DNR officials served to further spur the audience’s fervor.
Kokosing and McLean VP of Engineering and Estimating Scott Szympruch, charged with the concrete fabrication, answered questions concerning the wash-out process — each concrete truck must be washed out before leaving the pour site in order for the barrel to remain free of cured concrete; the scheduling of truck traffic relative to the traffic at either school — Kent Island High School or Lighthouse Christian Academy, as well as the Kent Island Senior Center, and questions relative to the fabrication process.
Specifically asked whether the Love Point site would be used for future phases of the bridge redecking, both Szympruch and Wright deflected those answers as out of the scope of this particular meeting.
Wright showed several maps which detail the draft plans for the site’s https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/baybridgeproject.aspx On the map, the area designated for casting lies adjacent to the water’s edge. When asked directly, following the presentation, about run-off resulting from the concrete fabrication Szympruch would not go on the record to answer. Szympruch was also asked about his company’s lease for the use of this property, and again refused to provide comment.
Notably, DNR representatives were clear that the current proposal specifies the old decking from the Bay Bridge be dumped into the bay at the mouth of the Chester River. Officials also confirmed two of the three permits needed to proceed with the project had already been received.
Contacted for their response to environmental concerns surrounding the placement of 75-year-old decking in the bay, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Director Alan Girard replied, “CBF urges state officials to provide more detailed information about the proposed concrete staging facility on Kent Island.”
Girard said they had only recently learned the project had been fast-tracked through approvals, “yet the community is just becoming aware of the proposal and its potential impacts on Love Point and the Chesapeake Bay.”
Any plans or requirements to mitigate impacts from this industrial activity or convert the facility to parkland after it serves its purpose should be fully vetted with the public before decisions are made, Girard added.
On Feb. 28, county commissioners again heard from concerned residents during their meeting’s public comment portion.
Dr. Earl Chambers III told the commissioners his citizens group was prepared “to help you, help us by finding a better solution to the problem.” Chambers asked the commissioners to please consider, the cost analysis of alternative sights; the time span which could last two to eight years, and the quantity of trucks and material flowing through the area to complete the project. “There are many concerns here,” Chambers said.
Tracey Moon, also from the Love Point United residents group, expanded on Chambers remarks, imploring the county to conduct an impact study and formally requesting the council hold an open hearing on the matter with all of the involved parties present including Arentz, the Maryland Transportation Authority, DNR and representatives from Kokosing.
Commissioner Jack Wilson said they would take into consideration having the state present to the commission and possibly “even later do our own internal Town Hall.”
Wilson said there is no doubt the road has to be upgraded to support the proposed operation and ensure it is wide enough, recommending the commissioners consider at least ask the state to undertake repaving the access road in advance of construction.
Commissioner Chris Corchiarino agreed it is necessary to gather more information from the state on the scope of the project. “A lot of what is circulating is not accurate,” he said, noting the commissioners are working on gathering more accurate information to share.
Corchiarino acknowledged the DNR presentation did share their plans to dump the concrete in the waterways — which he said was subject to change; he also noted the community presentation by the DNR was not very good.
The date for public comment has been extended until early April. Questions can be directed to lester.wright@maryland.gov as well as Kokosing Construction Company, c/o Scott Szympruch at sszympruch@kokosing.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.