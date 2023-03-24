WYE MILLS — More than 100 local middle and high school students participated in a regional history day event. Organized by history teacher Thomas Hayman of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, the March 18 competition was held at Chesapeake College.
Hayman’s team is composed of 30 area teachers and a troupe of volunteers who host the event for participants from six different Eastern Shore schools. Schools participating in this year’s event included North Caroline High, The Tome School, Centreville Middle School, Lockerman Middle, Easton Middle, St. Michaels Middle/High and Bayside Elementary with a theme of Frontiers in History — People, Places, Ideas.
Hayman says the event started as an after-school program he got involved in when he first began his teaching career. As the number of students grew, and the national event began to take shape, the local programs also grew. Eastern Shore counties previously had individual county level events, but decided to form a coalition in 2017 in order to be more competitive at the state level, he noted. The plan has worked — Hayman reports in the five years the Upper Shore regional event has been held, two area students have gone on to compete in the national event. The regional event sends the top two from each category, from each county, onto the state event. The state only sends the top two in each category to the national event.
The event is offered in conjunction with National History Day and is intended to help foster a love of history in the students who participate. Students submit projects in five categories: paper (individual), website, performance, documentary, and exhibit. They can submit content as either individuals or in groups of up to five students. There are now three divisions: a youth division for students in the fifth grade, the junior division for students of grades six through eight, and the senior division for students grades nine through 12.
The regional event is funded by Maryland Humanities, who is also responsible for hosting the state event. Hayman says Chesapeake College also played a vital role, donating the space for the exhibits, presentations and performances free of charge. Food trucks rounded out the day’s festivities for the students.
The students work hard to get to this level of the competition, by first competing at the local level within their home school. The next step is this regional event, with the winners of this event invited to the state level. At each level judges provide feedback the students can use to improve their project for the next level of competition.
These students make a choice to put in extra hours to work on their projects outside of their normal school work. Many of the students who participate, come back multiple years to compete, each year improving their research and presentation skills. The amount of effort and dedication these projects require rivals similar science contests.
While not all participants went home with an award, the judges handed out over 50 awards to the students, including awards for Sports History Award, Heritage Award, Natural History Award, Military History Award, Contemporary World History Award, African American History Award, Colonial History Award, Equality in History Award, Medical History Award, and the Chesapeake Bay/Maritime Award. First, second and third place finishes, as well as, Best in Region awards were also given in each category.
First and second place winners will advance to the state’s Maryland History Day competition on May 6 at UMBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.