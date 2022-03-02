DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners finalized a working plan for the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds at their Feb. 8 meeting.
Finance Director Daniel Fox said the county received just under $6.5 million. The money has to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
In January, the commissioners agreed to allocate $1.5 million of ARPA funding toward the Detention Center Rehabilitation project. The center was originally built in 1907 and has only been updated once since then, according to County Administrator Jeremy Goldman. The current layout of the center has major issues concerning the health and safety of both employees and inmates, and the center is in violation of numerous state mandates regarding isolation cells and other security measures. The commissioners first approved the renovation during the bond bill process for Greensboro Elementary, Goldman said. Inflation and additional cost estimates from the architect have increased the cost of the project. With the additional $1.5 million in ARPA funds, the project is projected to cost just under $7 million for completion.
Also in January, Goldman advocated putting an additional $2 million toward broadband assistance for in addition to the required state grant match. The commissioners agreed and allocated $2.2 million for the assistance program to help long lane and isolated hookups.
The commissioners earmarked $500,000 for economic development enhancement and $750,000 for the new Choptank Health Center expansion in Federalsburg.
They set aside $1 million for a Double Hills EOC/Training Center. The building would be used as the Emergency Operations Center when needed, be used for training and could house a backup 911 center, Goldman said. Plans call for the current 911 center to remain on the second floor of the Health and Public Services building.
At the end of January, Fox and Goldman told the commissioners the Judy Center project in Greensboro is more than $1 million over budget and was asking the county for additional assistance. The commissioners were reluctant to give more money and wanted to know why the project was so far over budget. At the Feb. 8 meeting, Commission President Larry Porter said he had talked with school and Judy Center officials about the project and learned most of the cost overruns had to do with increased prices due to the pandemic. The Judy Center asked for $500,000, which the commissioners approved from ARPA funds.
That left $38,724 remaining unallocated, Fox said.
Commissioner Dan Franklin suggested the remaining funds go toward either the Double Hills center or the Detention Center project, and his fellow commissioners seemed in consensus although no vote was taken.
