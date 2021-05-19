DENTON — Lynn Cegelski’s painting of a sea turtle was selected by First Lady Yumi Hogan to be in the book “Artists of Maryland: Visual Art.” The book is a statewide survey of art in Maryland. Cegelski was one of two artists selected from Caroline County.
Mila Hathaway, deputy executive director of the Caroline County Council on the Arts, called Cegelski and asked her if she would be interested in being in the book. Cegelski said yes. She was flattered to the point of saying “wow.” She could not believe it when she saw her picture published in the book.
“Each county Arts Council (23) and the Arts Council of Baltimore City submitted two artists to best represent the county (or Baltimore City). The goal was to promote the excellent work of Maryland’s visual arts community,” said Ken Skrzesz, Maryland State Arts Council executive director.
Reactions have been positive. He said, “We’ve had requests from many areas of the state for copies. Our goal is to feature each of our independent artist categories each year — visual art, performing arts and literary arts.”
This is one of the reasons why Cegelski was so excited to have been selected in the book. Her work usually starts on a beach in solitude.
She said she gets inspiration from nature and she works in several different media — everything from stretched canvas to decoupaging gift bags to painting on glass. The defining thread through her work is the natural world.
Cegelski is so suffused with creativity that when she worked in the deli case she was assigned to decorate the meats in pleasing patterns. She enjoyed that art.
“I was crafty at work in food service. I did that for 25 years. I would do deli work and had to do display cases. I had a good time. I was setting a case and making it look appealing,” she said.
But a practice she has followed for years involves walking. Especially walking on beaches, where she searches for the animals waiting to emerge from the raw shape of pieces of drift wood.
It is an artistic process that starts with the curves, bumps and cracks found in nature. Cegelski delights in finding the perfect piece in solitude. In a way, walking on beaches is her canvas. She can go from painting to wood. It all depends on her mood.
For the book project, she used acrylic paint and rendered a sea turtle swimming. On each section of the breast plate there are earthy ruminations scrawled. Words like love, flowers, oceans, minerals and moon are written in non-sequential affirmations. Is it a blessing? A whispered dream? Or a happy reminder of how truly wonderful nature is.
Cegelski likes to paint outside and is looking forward to the weather getting better.
“It can get pretty messy, so I like to be outside. I do big pieces and it gets messy,” she said. “I did a fish that is four feet long. When I am on the beach I know it right away. I saw him on the beach and I said, ‘That is a fish.’”
“We are honored to have Lynn Cegelski featured in the Maryland State Arts Council annual book, which is published by Yumi Hogan, the First Lady of the state,” said Caroline Arts Council Executive Director Nicholas Tindall. “Honored to have Lynn be featured and to represent the Caroline County Arts Council. So we are excited to have her and represent her talent.”
“It seems I go towards nature. I always look for stuff. And people buy them. They like it. It’s different and makes a cute little gift. I just want people to take it home and I’d be so happy if it was in someone’s home. It’s pretty inexpensive — $10, $20 or $30,” she said.
She is a recycler at heart.
“What I do is repurpose things. I found a frame and I didn’t like the picture in it so I undid the frame and painted him (an octopus). I figured someone is going to want him down at their beach house,” she said. The octopus fills the circular frame as if about to swim right out.
She has been at this for a long time.
“I have always painted. Always. Even when I was a little kid I was artsy. I love finding something on the beach and making something out of nothing. I am making money off of things I find at the beach. It was a stress reliever to begin with. A peaceful time alone,” she said.
“I have a whole closet filled with wood. It is my art closet, and I have a big box that has all the wood in there. And my husband is like, ‘get that wood out of here,’” she said.
Her favorite artist is Vincent Van Gough.
“He has always been my favorite. He was a radical. Just the way he lived his life, because he was passionate. I love his style and his colors. I like color and things to pop,” she said.
Cegelski has a following. She has a mother and daughter team that love all her little animals. She also teaches and tries to leave the students with something functional to take home and use.
“As soon as I saw it I said, ‘I know what that is.’ I bring them to life. The process is the most exciting part because it develops. The more you mess with it and the better it looks, then you get really happy,” she said.
Creativity enriches her life every day. It is a switch she can’t turn off. You can see her work at the Foundry in Denton.
