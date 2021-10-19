Community members dedicated to the creation of the Frederick Douglass mural in Easton pose with the governor, who came to visit the mural Monday. Left to right: Tarance Bailey Sr.; Gov. Larry Hogan; Michelle Garcia-Daniels; Derick Daly of BAAM; muralist Michael Rosato.
Local elected officials share a laugh with Tarance Bailey Sr., the man who dreamed of making the Frederick Douglass mural a reality. Left to right: Easton Mayor Robert Willey; Tarance Bailey Sr.; Talbot County Council president Chuck Callahan; Gov. Larry Hogan.
Tarance Bailey Sr., a descendant of Frederick Douglass, shows Gov. Larry Hogan portions of the Douglass mural.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Cambridge artist Michael Rosato (right) poses for a photo in front of his Frederick Douglass mural with project commissioners Tarance Bailey Sr. and Michelle Garcia-Daniels and Gov. Larry Hogan.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
The completed Frederick Douglass mural is located along the Rails-to-Trails near 505 South Street in Easton.
EASTON — With the only criteria for the newly commissioned Frederick Douglass mural being a request that Douglass, his wife and his family members all be depicted, muralist Michael Rosato let his creativity soar.
The self-taught Cambridge artist unveiled the 27-foot-by-9-foot mural in early September. Located along the Rails-to-Trails near The Hill, a historic neighborhood in Easton, the mural is a depiction of the things that made Douglass who he was and the things he influenced after he became that man, Rosato said.
The creation came to life after Tarance Bailey Sr., the five-time great-nephew of Douglass, shared his vision for a mural in The Hill with family friend Michelle Garcia-Daniels of Rochester, New York Garcia-Daniels donated the money to have Rosato paint the mural in early 2021.
Bailey’s request to have family descendants in the mural itself dictated some of the portraits featured in the painting, Rosato said. Everyone looking outward in the portrait is a descendant, and everyone else is a more in-depth continuation of Douglass’s story.
To get inspiration for his design, Rosato told The Star Democrat that he listened to Douglass’s speeches and autobiography to really understand the depth of his story and character. He also talked to the project commissioners and descendants to hear more stories. In all, the design process took around two weeks, he said.
Designing the project was the hardest part, Rosato said, but yet it was still fun. Once he had the stories and history swirling around in his head, he started coming up with ways to weave all of the parts together.
“There’s a symmetry to it,” he said. “The edge of one story, stop, the next story, then…”
Hogan visited the mural during a swing through the Eastern Shore on Monday, Oct. 18. The governor also visited Ocean Odyssey Crab House & Restaurant in Cambridge to commemorate its 35th anniversary on Monday.
Overall, the mural took about a month to paint, Rosato said. He worked 12 to 14 hour days to get the project done on a tight deadline. To ensure the highest quality of color and work, Rosato used several brands of acrylic paint, then sealed the final mural with a few layers of UV protection.
The local artist also created the popular Harriet Tubman mural in downtown Cambridge. Hogan also recently visited that mural during a visit to the Shore.
The Frederick Douglass mural can be viewed along the Rails-to-Trails near 505 South Street in Easton.
