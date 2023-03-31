TRAPPE — A joyful and busy energy pervaded the art classroom recently at White Marsh Elementary School as visiting artist John Iampieri helped get each young artist’s screen painting project stretched on a frame. He is a master screen painter and the kids in different classes were given the assignment to use Maryland symbols in their screen projects.
There were Maryland flags, Black-eyed Susans, blue herons and University of Maryland Terrapin basketballs. The students each made a preliminary sketch on paper and then realized their full vision on a permeable screen. Ultimately the students blow paint through the screen with a straw. The fifth graders were enraptured and on task.
“In addition to sharing the history, tools and techniques used in this art form, John strives to teach students how works of art can express ideas, feelings and meaning. John’s passion for screen painting is evident through every step of the project’s process,” said his written page.
Each student was on a creative journey that would take longer than one class. There were steps laid out and successes and failures along the way. Perfection, unlike with math, is not the point. Mistakes could take a student in a whole new direction.
The principal of White Marsh Elementary School, Kimberly Seidel, offered her love for the arts and how good they are for her students.
“I personally believe that arts are very, very important. I have a passion for students being involved in art and arts residencies. It gives the students an opportunity to work on persevering for tasks and not necessarily getting everything right. Art doesn’t have to look the same. So there are many ways to approach art. A student who may not be successful reading, might be able to go in there and produce the visual. They could draw the beginning, the middle and the end of a story so they are feeling some sort of success. There is a lot you could do with history, mathematical concepts, symmetry and multiplication. There are so many connections to art. Our fourth and fifth grade students have really enjoyed this screen painting.”
Iampieri travels all over the state under the umbrella of Baltimore based Arts for Learning Maryland, which is an educational nonprofit. He is sort of a pied piper of screen painting. This process goes back to its Baltimore roots from 1913. Arts for Learning Maryland has around 60 artists in all types of disciplines.
“I love working with the kids. Getting them attached to the painting procedure is pretty cool. The impact it has on the kids, especially after COVID, they haven’t had an opportunity to have any fun, and art unfortunately isn’t part of STEM. It should be called STEAM. The Maryland State Arts Council is one of the major players for money,” said Iampieri.
“There was a student who drew Sunflowers that was stunning. She is one of those kids that kind of focuses in and focuses out all the sidebar noises that are going on around in a classroom. From my standpoint, it is never about the end result. The students are all a hit,” said Iampieri.
The principal is fired up about what this offers her students. There will be a gallery walk on Friday for the whole school to see.
“If we could have more of these consistently, we are fortunate to have the (Maryland) Arts Council for funding. This would be awesome to continue and some of my teachers have said the same thing. My first response is I agree. But it comes down to funding right? How do we find funding to do more of this for our students? They have been controlling their own learning for five days and they have been having a blast in there," said Seidel.
Some of the students shared their process.
“I knew I could draw one. In my last drawing I did make some mistakes, but I finished. And I painted a horse,” said Ava Tindall, 11.
Chase Powell, 10, said “Basketball is my favorite sport. I like playing basketball with my brother. So I picked this college team from Maryland. It took us one day to make our sketch. Doing the sketch was easier than doing the screen painting.”
Richard Rauda, 11, painting a blue frame, said, “I made an oriole bird with the Maryland flag on it. It is my favorite Maryland symbol.”
Every student who took this five-day journey was rewarded to find their own vision realized.
