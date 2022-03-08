Sarah Grangier’s artwork depicting a seagull perched atop a bicycle parked at the end of the bridge leading to Assateague Island National Seashore will be featured on T-shirts, prints and other items for the 34th annual Sea Gull Century bike ride.
SALISBURY — For cyclists participating in Salisbury University’s annual Sea Gull Century bicycle ride, the bridge leading to Assateague Island National Seashore is a familiar sight.
That landmark takes center stage in this year’s Sea Gull Century artwork, painted by SU alumna Sarah Grangier ’03. Depicting a seagull perched atop a bicycle parked at the end of the bridge, with the sun rising in the background, the art will be featured on T-shirts, prints and other items associated with the 34th annual event, scheduled Saturday, Oct. 8.
The bicycle featured in the painting has a special meaning for Grangier. It belongs to her friend Thomas C. Groton III, chief judge for the First Circuit Court of Worcester County, who assisted with the project. He has ridden in 31 of the past 33 Sea Gull Century tours.
A professional wildlife artist, Grangier has exhibited at venues including the National Postal Museum; Maryland State House; Chincoteague, Virginia, National Wildlife Visitor Center (as a featured artist); Delmarva Discovery Center in Pocomoke City; and Bethany Beach, Delaware, Boardwalk Arts Festival.
She also has earned the “Best of Show” award at the Ward World Wildlife Painting Competition, hosted by SU’s Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art, and placed second in the national juried exhibition “Light and Shadow” at the Fredericksburg, VA, Center for the Creative Arts. She was named Artist of the Year for the Pocomoke River chapter of Ducks Unlimited in 2007.
In addition, Grangier has illustrated two books: “Healthy Eating Made Easy,” a cookbook by Bill Kendle; and “Bob the Big Bad Bluefish,” a children’s book by Bernadette Gesser. She also has taught adult painting classes for the Somerset County Arts Council. Learn more about her work at https://fineartamerica.com/.
The Sea Gull Century is Wicomico County’s largest annual one-day tourism event, with a regional economic impact estimated at some $2.5 million. Proceeds benefit SU students and programs, as well as local community organizations. This year’s participants will choose from two routes: the traditional 100-mile Assateague Century or the 100-kilometer (62-mile) Princess Anne Metric. Both depart from and culminate at SU.
