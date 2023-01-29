EASTON — With recent changes in immigration laws, Matthew Peters has his hands full.
Sitting behind a desk piled with forms and letters at the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center in Easton, Peters, 47, is busy focusing “on immigrants who are living here and calling the Eastern Shore home.”
He and his small staff at the nonprofit agency on Dover Street also are busy planning to celebrate their successes with a 10th anniversary celebration April 20-22 at the Waterfowl Building in Easton. The festivities will highlight local immigrant families and individuals with museum exhibits, guided tours, food and music.
In the meantime, Peters, director of the nonprofit organization and a Department of Justice-accredited immigration representative, is plowing through an increased workload as he helps local Haitian immigrants reapply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
On Jan. 25, the U.S Department of Homeland Security announced an “18-month extension and redesignation of Haiti for TPS” through Aug. 3, 2024.
That means local Haitian immigrants who are already TPS beneficiaries and who “wish to extend their status … must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period” that began Jan. 26, according to the DHS statement.
And this is on top of the Jan. 6 notice from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announcing “Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans” to request entry to the U.S. in a “safe and orderly way,” requiring a fiscal sponsor and “clear robust security vetting,” the USCIS stated.
Peters said the Jan. 6 notice is “modeled off of what they did for the Ukraine. Now they’re just expanding it to other countries.”
Peters and ChesMRC’s assistant director Estela Ramirez expanded their work to Federalsburg in August 2022 to better serve the Haitian community.
Ramirez said their Haitian clientele is “200 families, not including kids, and we’re adding more (clients) every week, the community there is growing so fast.”
“We started doing outreach in Federalsburg through the Church of the Nazarene there, so we’re there three days a week now,” Peters said.
The Temporary Protected Status policy was created in 1991 and has “been used periodically for different countries for different scenarios,” Peters said. “Here in our community, the Salvadoran population got TPS in 2001, and most are still on it. Most of our Honduran population is here from the same kind of time period with TPS.”
Haitians received TPS in 2011, prompted by a massive earthquake, and again in 2021 when Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, resulting in “the complete political breakdown in Haiti,” Peters said.
The realignment of some TPS dates for Haiti “will allow a lot more people to get work cards, he said. “And then every 18 months the government will reevaluate the condition in Haiti to see if that TPS continues or that TPS ends. And then once it ends, they either leave or they’re stuck in limbo again.”
Complicating matters even more is the Cuban-Haitian Entrant Program of 1980 which provides a year’s pass, during which Peters can apply for work cards for them and get them a year of health insurance through the Maryland Health Connection.
“That’s for one year. That’s it. After that, they’ve got to figure out something, but at least we can get all that done for them for free. So, that’s what all these cases are,” Peters said as he pointed to file boxes on the floor and piles of papers on his desk. “But all these cases will now turn into Temporary Protective cases. So each one of these is about 25 pieces of paper for each application. TPS will be about 50 to 60 pages. So it will be more than double the work for me to do those. And that’s what I’m gearing up for.”
“I’ll get it done. I’m not worried, but I do need help. I’m talking to lots of people to see if we can get some. The main thing for me is the language. We only have one part-time Haitian interpreter,” Peters said.
The goal is to help immigrants find work on the Eastern Shore, fulfilling not only immigrants’ quests for economic opportunity in the U.S., but to create “a boon for our economies here to have that many more willing people wanting to get that opportunity to work,” he said.
So Peters spends his days meeting with people from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, completing and filing paperwork, and often untangling the sometimes corrupt and expensive — but more often well-intentioned — messes others have created.
Peters said he only takes cases he feels confident will get approved, and he averages about 20 to 25 cases a week. He works a lot on green card cases, which “are an enormous amount of work, but I gotta do it.”
“Who else is going to help? I mean, if someone has the opportunity to become documented and finally get a true legal status, and they can’t find anyone to do it for them, who does that benefit as a society or community?” Peter asked rhetorically.
“When people find me, I’ll be like, well, why didn’t you do this 10 years ago? No one would help me. Why didn’t you become a citizen 20 years ago? I couldn’t find anyone to help me. That’s mainly what we get. That’s why we get so many people to become citizens finally.”
“People ask, ‘How much do I have to pay?’ (and I tell them) ‘Nothing at all, because I do all the extra work to make sure you don’t pay.’ I don’t charge for my work. Most of our immigrants are still low income. They’re working, but for low income. I do all the extra applications and put together all their financial information, (and) they get a fee waiver, so they don’t have to pay the $500 or $700 to the government.”
To honor confidentiality between himself and his clients, Peters doesn’t discuss immigration with his clients’ employers.
“I can do immigration and only immigration. I can’t help with any civil problems. I can’t help with any legal problems. I can only give advice for immigration,” he said.
“It’s important for the Eastern Shore,” Peters said. “If you just look at our poultry industry: Most of that workforce is Haitian workers who are on the old TPS system. So this will just bring a whole new kind of boon to that industry making sure they have a more than sufficient workforce. Other populations just are not interested in that type of work. Immigrants are more than willing to (work in) agriculture and seafood industries, food production, any type of manufacturing.”
Peters recalled when Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) a few years ago asked a group of Haitians about their needs and concerns.
“The first thing they said is we’re worried about the poultry plants, because what would happen to them if we can’t work there anymore? That’s how invested they were. It was like, wow, they’re very concerned about the places they work, and they know how much they contribute to them,” Peters said. “I think that’s a message that needs to get out about why this immigration work is so important — to make sure things are done correctly and efficiently from the beginning. Delmarva’s poultry industry is dependent on immigrant workers,” he said.
“Americans are a huge driving force, but they’re not the ones coming in to work the floor operations. It’s the immigrant community. They ensure that all their workers are documented and vetted. If all these workers want to work, but they’re unable to get this paperwork done, it’s a huge lost opportunity to make sure your production plants are working at their top efficiency,” Peters said.
Efficiently helping healthy, eligible tax-paying immigrants get the documentation to work legally in Eastern Shore agriculture and hospitality industries “really does help everybody,” he said.
While policy decisions at the border have broader ramifications, Peters is focused on the here and now and “people coming in and out of the community, from all different places for all different reasons. The main reason is the United States is the land of opportunity,” Peters said. “Why wouldn’t you try and be a part of that opportunity?”
“Our laws haven’t changed much since 1965 when the Immigration and Naturalization Act was created. There’s been amendments to it and slight changes, but we basically follow the same law we’ve been following since 1965,” he said. “There’s been talk about big reforms, but nothing’s materialized from that. There’s talk about little changes, but nothing has materialized out of that either. Everyone knows something should be done and needs to be changed, but the actual changing is yet to be seen. So it’s a big, big issue, and I get it. We don’t have any influence on how they get here, why they come here or what that process is,” Peters said.
“Here on the ground, we just work with the families already here and are going to be here, and how to get them on that road to a better life — becoming self sustainable and just becoming a part of American life.”
