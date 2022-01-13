BALTIMORE — The Maryland Center for History and Culture is pleased to announce the establishment of a new fellowship program focused on scholarly research of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Ashby M. Larmore Fellowship expands genealogical and historical knowledge of the Eastern Shore’s communities before World War II. MCHC currently is accepting applications through March 1, 2022.
The new fellowship program was created in honor of the late Ashby Morton Larmore by his daughter, Catherine Larmore, as a tribute to her father’s dedication to continual learning through primary source study. Ashby Larmore practiced law in Pennsylvania and frequently visited Tyaskin where his father once lived. A member of MCHC, he also traced the Larmore family genealogy in this area of the Eastern Shore to the 1700s. Ashby Larmore was a WWII Army Veteran who enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.
“Reflecting my father’s interests in historical study and the Eastern Shore, the Ashby M. Larmore Fellowship program allows others to expand their knowledge of family roots as well as to enhance understanding of evolution in life and culture in this remarkable area through the important primary resources at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, the Maryland Genealogical Society, and other historical repositories and sites,” said Catherine Larmore.
The new Ashby M. Larmore Fellows are invited to explore both genealogy and topics about Maryland’s Eastern Shore that include — but are not limited to — the ways and customs of people, archaeological findings, agriculture and waterways, patterns in immigration, religious groups, law, medicine, military, early trades and professions, art, music, and literature. The fellows will use primary sources found in the collections of the H. Furlong Baldwin Library at MCHC, as well as field resources.
“With the introduction of the Ashby M. Larmore Fellowship, we are thrilled to expand the fellowship opportunities available through the Maryland Center for History and Culture. The primary source materials in the H. Furlong Baldwin Library are incredibly rich and offer much possibility for new discoveries and scholarship,” said Catherine Mayfield, director of the library. “With the fellowship’s focus on the Eastern Shore, we anticipate the generation of new findings and synthesis of Chesapeake-area history. We look forward to working with future fellows and seeing how their findings enhance community and personal history within this region of the state.”
Two fellowships will be awarded for the academic year spanning June 2022 through May 2023. For detailed information about the fellowship’s benefits, review process, and application requirements, visit mdhistory.org/ library/fellowships-prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.