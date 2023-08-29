Assateague horses

A family stops for photos of wild ponies near the exit of Assateague Island National Seashore.

 PHOTO BY JOE LAMBERTI/THE DAILY TIMES

BERLIN, Md. — A new National Park Service report shows that 2.3 million visitors to Assateague Island National Seashore in 2022 spent $116 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 1,410 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $139 million.


  

