CAMBRIDGE — Laurel Atkiss has announced her candidacy for the Cambridge mayor’s race. Atkiss said she is, “a concerned citizen of the city with a vast background in the service and retail industries, both community and private events, as well as business and non-profit promotions.”
“I have been involved in community service, fundraising and event organization through her work with Merchant Associations, Rotary Clubs and Main Street Organizations,” Atkiss said. “I also have a solid working knowledge of our Arts & Entertainment District and the expanding downtown attractions, as well as an unrivaled enthusiasm for the thoughtful development of our waterfront and the revitalization of our many treasured neighborhoods.”
Atkiss said her fall nights are spent working to perfect the Rescue Fire Company Train Garden for the annual opening to the public, while summer mornings are spent leading kayak tours on our waterways with Blackwater Adventures and sharing the rich history of the Dorchester area with guests. She can be found volunteering to greet triathletes and their families early mornings during Ironman races, or seated center row in city council meetings, participating in healthy dialogs about our city’s needs with residents and business owners alike. In 2020, she provided the impetus behind DoCo Pride, a local branch of the Pride Organization, to encourage inclusion and celebrate the diversity in the community.
Atkiss said she hopes to inspire more citizens to be present, involved and informed on the functions of our city, and to become more engaged in the revitalization and reconnection of our neighborhoods. She has a strong focus on establishing “unwavering support for our Rescue Fire Company, building a police force that is effectively funded and incentivized to stay in our city, and cultivating healthy communities that will encourage our youth to follow positive paths and to hold pride in their hometown”.
“With safer and healthier neighborhoods, more hopeful youth and a strong infrastructure, our city is poised to bring a strong new beat to the ‘Heart of the Shore’,” Atkiss said.
