Three candidates vying for open seats on the Cambridge City Council pause sign waving for a quick photo. From left: Ward 5 candidate Cleveland L. Rippons, Ward 1 candidate Laurel Atkiss, Ward 5 candidate Robert G. Aaron.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A quiet room at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Maryland Avenue served as the in-person voting location for Cambridge’s special election Tuesday, June 6.
CAMBRIDGE — Following a special election Tuesday, Laurel Atkiss was elected as the Cambridge City Council’s Ward 1 commissioner and Brian Roche was elected as the Ward 5 commissioner.
A total of 543 residents cast their ballots in the special election Tuesday, which was held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Maryland Avenue.
In Ward 1, Atkiss earned 207 votes, surpassing Chad Malkus’ 181 votes.
In Ward 5, Brian Roche received 96 votes, earning a decisive victory over Cleveland L. Rippons’ 50 votes and Robert G. Aaron’s nine votes.
The commissioners will be sworn in to their seats on the council on Monday, June 12.
The special election was held to fill the unexpired terms for the Cambridge City Council’s Wards 1 and 5 commissioners — positions held by Roche and Malkus, respectively.
The need for a special election was prompted by the vacancy left on the city council by Malkus, who moved out of his ward in February 2022 after the apartment he was renting was sold. The move was initially described as temporary, and Malkus had until March 1, 2023 to move back to Ward 5.
Although the 12-month period for Malkus to reestablish his residency in Ward 5 expired March 1, he remained in his seat and will remain there until Atkiss is sworn in next week.
In an April 21 council agenda report, City Manager Tom Carroll wrote that Malkus continuing to serve, despite the 12-month period ending nearly two months earlier, was “consistent with long-standing Maryland case law that states it is in the public’s interest for voters to be represented rather than have an elected office vacant.”
Similarly, Roche announced in late November that he was moving from his ward to Ward 5, effective Dec. 1.
In an April 20 letter to the city commissioners, Roche announced his intention to resign his Ward 1 seat when a replacement was seated and declared his intention to run for the Ward 5 seat.
