EASTON — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is calling for removal of the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the lawn of the Talbot County Courthouse.
Frosh, a Democrat, issued a statement Wednesday calling for the Talbot Boys statue to be removed. The Easton monument honors local residents who fought for the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War. The statue was erected on the courthouse lawn in 1916.
“Many of the men were slave owners or belonged to slave-owning families,” Frosh said of the names on the Talbot Boys statue.
The Talbot County Council rejected a bid to remove the statue last year. The NAACP, American Civil Liberties and local activists continue to press for its removal and have filed a federal lawsuit arguing the statue should not be on the courthouse grounds.
U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats, have also called for the Confederate monuments removal.
Opponents argue removing the statue is erasing history and the Talbot Boys is part of the Eastern Shore’s Civil War legacies.
The Democratic state attorney general called the statue a symbol of Jim Crow segregation and said it seeks to send an intimidating message on the courthouse lawn.
“Most monuments honoring those who fought on behalf of the Confederacy were not erected in the years following the end of the Civil War or in cemeteries where fallen soldiers had been traditionally honored. Rather, support for these statues spiked around 50 years later, during Jim Crow segregation, where their placement in city centers and around government buildings could reinforce the country’s racial hierarchy and its rejection of the gains made during Reconstruction. In the 1950s and 60s, as support for civil rights began to swell, the erection of Confederate monuments surged once again,” Frosh said.
Frosh also sees a contemporary impetus for removing the statue in downtown Easton.
“It is not simply a vestige of slavery and white supremacy from long ago, but a sign of enduring resistance to racial equality,” he said.
Democrats and the Biden administration as well as U.S. intelligence and security agencies have put a major focus on white supremacists and far right groups after the events of Jan. 6 and the 2020 elections.
