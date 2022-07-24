Aunt Sarah Derry is namesake of Chestertown's new playground

Though Sarah Derry had no children of her own, she helped raise nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In naming the new Chestertown playground in Derry’s honor, she was recognized as “a mother to many and a friend to all.”

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — It’s like Aunt Sarah is still looking after the community, Shanika Scott told the mayor and council here July 5 after learning of the groundswell of support to name the brand-new playground in Wilmer Park for the late Sarah Derry.

