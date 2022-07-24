Aunt Sarah Derry is namesake of Chestertown's new playground

Though Sarah Derry had no children of her own, she helped raise nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In naming the new Chestertown playground in Derry’s honor, she was recognized as “a mother to many and a friend to all.”
CHESTERTOWN — It’s like Aunt Sarah is still looking after the community, Shanika Scott told the mayor and council here July 5 after learning of the groundswell of support to name the brand-new playground in Wilmer Park for the late Sarah Derry.
“I think it would be awesome,” Shanika said.
Her sister Sarah agreed.
“She did so much for so many people,” Sarah Scott said. “It would just be great to bring the ‘queen’ back to Queen Street.”
By unanimous vote, the Chestertown Mayor and Council named the new playground for Sarah Derry.
In the spirit of children’s play, and on the suggestion of Chestertown Recreation Commission Chair Jim Bogden, the all-ages (2 to 12) playground was given the informal name of Aunt Sarah’s Playground.
Sarah Elizabeth Derry (1923-2019) was the last born of 16 children. At the young age of 17, with a loan from her employer Dr. A. C. Dick, she bought her home on Queen Street so she would have a place to take care of her mother and siblings.
Even though she had no children of her own, Derry raised more than 11 nieces and nephews, and even cared for a few of her mother’s friends, according to her obituary.
She also provided care for many seniors in her community.
Her obituary stated: “She had a heart of gold and never turned anyone away, no matter what they needed, whether it was something to eat, a place to rest or a few dollars.”
The playground, which officially opened in late May, is in the Second Ward where Tom Herz is the elected councilman.
Herz championed the playground name from the get-go, and made the motion at the July 5 meeting.
Prior to the vote, Herz read into the record a letter of support from Nancy Dick, daughter of Dr. Dick.
“Sarah Derry worked for our family for 43 years. She helped raise my brothers and me. We loved her,” Nancy Dick wrote to the mayor and council.
Although Derry had no children of her own, she raised countless nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Her home was open to all of these children night and day.
She generously fed them, provided them with a safe place to hang out and/or sleep.
“My take is that Sarah Derry was a saint,” Nancy Dick wrote in her letter. “Everyone loved her. She reciprocated with open arms, an open heart, an open house and open refrigerator.”
At the July 5 meeting, Bodgen told the council that the grassroots community in the area of Wilmer Park came up with the suggestion of naming the new playground after Sarah Derry, whom he described as “a longtime resident of that neighborhood who was well known and well loved among the people in that area.”
There had been no other proposals to name the playground after anyone else, Bogden said.
Assuming approval of the council, Bogden had gone ahead and contracted with visiting artist Kayti Didriksen to turn a photo of Derry into a line portrait that can be added to one of the engraved 8x8 bricks with a separate engraved brick with an inscription about her.
The expense would be modest, Bogden said, and would be paid for with funds raised to support the playground construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.