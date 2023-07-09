CHESTERTOWN – The Maritime Committee of the Maryland Center for History and Culture has awarded the 2023 Brewington Book Prize to Jack Shaum for his book 122 Years on the Old Bay Line (America Through Time). This publication was chosen from a competitive selection of titles on the maritime history of the Chesapeake Bay and United States published throughout 2022.
Shaum’s book details the Old Bay Line, the name by which the Baltimore Steam Packet Company was best known over most of its 122-year history of nightly passenger transport and freight on the Chesapeake Bay between Baltimore and Norfolk.
Shaum, a Chestertown resident, is a retired award-winning print and broadcast journalist who spent nearly 50 years in the business. He is the author of “Lost Chester River Steamboats: From Chestertown to Baltimore,” (2015) co-author of “Majesty at Sea” (1981), and co-author and co-editor of “Night Boat on the Potomac” (1996). For 20 years, Shaum and his wife traveled as on-board lecturers aboard several small coastal cruise ships.
“This award from the Maryland Center for History and Culture is especially meaningful to me because my good friend H. Graham Wood was on the Maritime Committee for many years and took this young steamboat enthusiast under his wing, and encouraged me in pursuing my interest in the Old Bay Line and the entire Chesapeake Bay steamboat industry,” Shaum said in his acceptance of the award. “As I stated in my preface, I am hoping that this book and hopefully others to follow will help awaken interest in the steamboat era on Chesapeake Bay and its economic importance to the region.”
Beginning in 2015, MCHC has awarded The Brewington Book Prize annually for the best book on maritime history related to the Chesapeake Bay or the nation published in the previous year. The prize comes with a $500 honorarium and is named for Marion V. Brewington (1902–1974), a legendary maritime curator and historian from Salisbury, MD who also served as MCHC’s maritime curator.
