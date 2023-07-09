Local author Jack Shaum releases second book, '122 Years on the Old Bay Line'

Jack Shaum of Chestertown is pictured with his latest book, “122 Years on the Old Bay Line.”

 PHOTO BY DOUG BISHOP

CHESTERTOWN – The Maritime Committee of the Maryland Center for History and Culture has awarded the 2023 Brewington Book Prize to Jack Shaum for his book 122 Years on the Old Bay Line (America Through Time). This publication was chosen from a competitive selection of titles on the maritime history of the Chesapeake Bay and United States published throughout 2022.


  

