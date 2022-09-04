Illuminated pavement markings and horizontal swing gates will be operational this fall. Shorter horizontal swing gates will be utilized over the lefthand lane in the event of initiating ContraFlow, or two-way traffic.
Maryland Transportation Authority
STEVENSVILLE — After two years of construction, the Maryland Transportation Authority will unveil a “first of its kind” automated lane closure system to mitigate and improve the labor-intensive task of the contraflow system on the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge.
The $58 million dollar project is adding new overhead lane-use signals, dynamic message signs, 46 horizontal swing gates alongside Route 50 east and west, and illuminated pavement markings.
The project began in February 2020 adding the new elements onto the westbound bridge; construction on the eastbound side began in 2021.
The main purpose of this project is to prioritize the safety of the MDTA staff that currently have to manually set out barrel cones to initiate the contraflow system, MDTA public information officer Christopher Imms said.
The current lane opening and closure system is tedious, taking about 20 to 30 minutes to change traffic patterns; this project will allow a boost that is either less or comparable to the current system in lane opening and closure efficiency in the event of an incident, inclement weather, or traffic condition changes, he said.
“Worker safety is the priority here,” Imms said.
According to the MDTA, the new system will give customers more advanced notice of incidents than before. Drivers can expect to see lane-use signals and dynamic signs to be found about 2.5 miles before the bridge coming east and 1.5 miles from the bridge heading west.
Though Imms said there is no specific prjected start date, travelers should expect the system to go live this fall. After the system is live, MDTA will provide a transitional period with some manual support of the gates system to familiarize motorists to the closure scenarios.
Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jim Moran has sat on the Bay Bridge Advisory Committee for four years.
“These gates will hopefully allow citizens to safely commute to and from the Eastern Shore” and “efficiently prioritize the safety of MDTA staff,” Moran said.
MDTA said additional work on the project includes constructing a new commercial vehicle weigh station and installing overhead gantries for all-electronic toll collection.
