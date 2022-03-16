EASTON — The acclaimed Gerdan World Music Ensemble of Ukrainian musicians and dancers are performing to benefit the people of Ukraine on Friday, March 18 from 7–8 p.m. at the historic Avalon Theatre in Easton. Limited seating is available with a $10 suggested donation and advanced registration available online at www.bitly.com/gerdantickets.
Guests are invited to share in a memorable hour of music and dance with Gerdan in support of the ensemble’s wish that “Ukrainian children never experience the horror they are going through now — and to do everything possible to bring back a peaceful sky for them.”
The event is presented and organized by Carpe Diem Arts, with funds raised in support of relief efforts in the wake of Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis. Donations will go directly to United Help Ukraine — a trusted humanitarian relief organization helping to meet the immediate need for food and water, hygiene kits, shelter and trauma therapy for Ukrainian children and families.
Gerdan is a professional music ensemble based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and founded by Ukrainian professional duo Solomia Gorokhivska and Andrei Pidkivka. Friday’s performance includes Gorokhivska on violin and vocals, Pidkivka on ethnic flutes, Kalin Kirilov on accordion, along with nine dancers led by the world-renowned dancer Roman Mykyta.
This one-hour program will offer a rich sampling of the classical and folk music and the dazzling dance traditions of Ukraine. Included will be Gerdan’s original arrangements of songs and instrumental music from different regions of Ukraine and Eastern Europe, with Andrei’s exotic flutes, from the small ocarina to the large fujara, and Solomia’s violin and vocals.
Closing the evening will be the traditional Ukrainian lullaby, “And the Dreams Come True,” the title cut of Gerdan’s last recording. The song is about a silver moon that guards houses where little children are sleeping and dreaming. They are dreaming about the beautiful future of Ukraine. In the last verse, the silver moon is asked if the dreams come true. The moon’s response is this: “Children will grow up, help Ukraine, and their dreams will come true.”
United Help Ukraine representative Maryna Baydyuk will be at the event to share a few words at the concert and share images of UHU’s work in action. The event will follow current COVID-19 protocols, with masks recommended and no intermission as a further cautionary measure.
Donations can be made anytime by giving directly to United Help Ukraine at www.unitedhelpukraine.org or using a QR code that will be provided at the March 18 performance.
Carpe Diem Arts is dedicated to serving diverse audiences of all ages in the greater Washington, D.C. area and Maryland Eastern Shore with arts experiences representing a broad range of cultural traditions and artistic disciplines. Carpe Diem Arts provides numerous year-round activities and partners with other area nonprofits to bring the arts to life in ways that matter and make a difference in building stronger living-learning communities, with more at www.carpediemarts.org.
