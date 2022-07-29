EASTON — James Bell will join Building African-American Minds Inc. as the new director of instruction, academic support and community wellness. Bell was recently named a finalist for superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools and will focus on developing instructional and social-emotional support programs for students and adults.
“Dr. Bell is a highly respected member of the Talbot County community as an educator, mentor and leader. We are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue to serve youth and adults through service and empowerment,” said Bill Ryan, president of BAAM Inc.
According to Dina Gomes Daly, executive director, “The BAAM Inc. organization is expanding at a rapid pace with the completion of the BAAM Athletic Center and plans to build a state-of-the-art Academic Center. Dr. Bell’s track record of proven academic leadership and community service will compliment the great work BAAM has done over the past 17 years. We are excited to have someone with his expertise to lead this effort.”
“I want to focus on building strong partnerships with Talbot County Public Schools and other community organizations to support those who need academic and social-emotional support.,” said Bell. “BAAM will build a community support model that will improve the quality of life for children and families in need. High quality and data-driven Instruction will be the cornerstone of our new academic programs. We must ensure that we have measurable outcomes to show that our students are college, career and life ready.”
